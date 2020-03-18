UN postpones returning refugees to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: March 18, 2020)

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says that it has put off sending refugees back to Afghanistan to prevent COVID-19 epidemic.

The UNHCR said in a statement that the process will stay off until the next notice.

Refugees stationed in Pakistan used to receive financial aid if they choose to return to Afghanistan on their own will.

The statement informs of the closure of its offices in Zakhil, Nawshehra, North-West Frontier Province, Belali and Quetta Baluchistan, Pakistan. Also, its Afghanistan office that provides financial aid to the Afghan returnees from Pakistan, has also been closed.