UN Personnel Abducted in Kabul City Released

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2018 1:58 pm)

UN Personnel who had been kidnapped in Kabul City in January, have been released, the organization said in a statement on Thursday.

The women and her young son went missing on 22 January when their vehicle was halted by unknown assailants. The driver’s body was recovered in Kabul on March 16th.

Welcoming the release of the abducted personnel, UN said: “The release of the woman and her young son is of enormous relief to their loved ones, colleagues and to the entire UN family in Afghanistan.”

“We condemn the shameful abduction and what appears to be the deliberate murder of one of our colleagues,” said Ingrid Hayden, the Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan and Acting Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). “Our thoughts are with the families most affected by this terrible crime and we urge authorities to do everything within their powers to bring the perpetrators to account,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, the UN has worked with the relevant authorities to secure the release of all those abducted.

“The UN expresses its appreciation to Afghan law enforcement agencies and all others who assisted in the release,” it said.