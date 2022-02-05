UN officials visit IEA leaders, promise aid to vulnerable Afghans

(Last Updated On: February 5, 2022)

Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met Saturday morning with Fran Equiza, UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan and his accompanying delegation, IEA said.

According to Enamullah Samangani, an IEA deputy spokesman, the meeting was also attended by the country director of the World Food Program (WFP) in Afghanistan, Mary-Ellen McGroarty.

Expressing confidence that a secure environment will emerge with the rule of the IEA, Fran Equiza, said: “We are continuing our efforts to reach as many people in need as possible, and because of that, we need to coordinate and create more facilities.”

Equiza thanked the World Food Program for facilitating the flow of food aid across the country without any problems, Samangani quoted him.

Meanwhile, WFP country directory Mary-Ellen McGroarty, called for more support for the organization’s distribution of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, and shared some of their problems in the meeting.

In return Abdul Salam Hanafi assured them that the IEA has developed a plan so that aid can be distributed transparently.

“The policy of the Islamic Emirate is to deliver aid in a transparent and correct manner to the people, and for more coordination, the Ministry of Plannhing has developed a plan so that aid can be distributed transparently and without discrimination to the beneficiaries.”

He assured the visiting dignitaries that the Government of Afghanistan is obliged to provide all the necessary conditions for the better implementation of humanitarian aid and to ensure the proper security of the staff of international aid organizations, Samangani said, citing Hanafi.