Connect with us

Latest News

UN officials visit IEA leaders, promise aid to vulnerable Afghans

Published

6 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 5, 2022)

Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met Saturday morning with Fran Equiza, UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan and his accompanying delegation, IEA said.

According to Enamullah Samangani, an IEA deputy spokesman, the meeting was also attended by the country director of the World Food Program (WFP) in Afghanistan, Mary-Ellen McGroarty.

Expressing confidence that a secure environment will emerge with the rule of the IEA, Fran Equiza, said: “We are continuing our efforts to reach as many people in need as possible, and because of that, we need to coordinate and create more facilities.”

Equiza thanked the World Food Program for facilitating the flow of food aid across the country without any problems, Samangani quoted him.

Meanwhile, WFP country directory Mary-Ellen McGroarty, called for more support for the organization’s distribution of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, and shared some of their problems in the meeting.

In return Abdul Salam Hanafi assured them that the IEA has developed a plan so that aid can be distributed transparently.

“The policy of the Islamic Emirate is to deliver aid in a transparent and correct manner to the people, and for more coordination, the Ministry of Plannhing has developed a plan so that aid can be distributed transparently and without discrimination to the beneficiaries.”

He assured the visiting dignitaries that the Government of Afghanistan is obliged to provide all the necessary conditions for the better implementation of humanitarian aid and to ensure the proper security of the staff of international aid organizations, Samangani said, citing Hanafi.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

Single bomber carried out Kabul airport attack, U.S. military says

Published

21 mins ago

on

February 5, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 5, 2022)

The U.S. military said on Friday that a single Islamic State (Daesh) bomber killed 13 U.S. troops and at least 170 Afghans at Kabul airport last August, not the complex attack originally suspected, and that it could not have been prevented with the resources on hand.

Briefing reporters on the results of a military inquiry, Marine General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said the bomb sent 5mm ball bearings ripping through a packed crowd at the airport’s Abbey Gate. The investigation found no definitive proof of any gunfire, Reuters reported.

“I want to acknowledge that the investigation differs from what we initially believed on the day of the attack,” McKenzie said. “At the time, the best information we had in the immediate aftermath of the attack indicated that it was a complex attack by both a suicide bomber and ISIS-K gunmen,” he added, using an acronym for Islamic State’s Afghan affiliate.

Single bomber carried out Kabul airport attack, U.S. military says

The U.S. military said on Friday that a single Islamic State (Daesh) bomber killed 13 U.S. troops and at least 170 Afghans at Kabul airport last August, not the complex attack originally suspected, and that it could not have been prevented with the resources on hand.

Briefing reporters on the results

Continue Reading

Latest News

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush in Afghanistan

Published

10 hours ago

on

February 5, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 5, 2022)

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Saturday.

The quake was felt at around 09:00 in the morning in Kabul capital.

The quake, was at a depth of 209 km the centre said.

This comes after an earthquake shook western Afghanistan on January 18, killing more than 20 people and destroying hundreds of homes, local authorities said.

The 5.6 magnitude tremor shook the western province of Badghis, bordering Turkmenistan, reducing brick homes to rubble, according to photos shared by local authorities, Reuters reported.

Mullah Janan Saeqe, head of the Emergency Operations Centre of the Ministry of State for Emergency Affairs, confirmed the death toll and said more than 700 houses had been damaged, Reuters reported.

The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Continue Reading

Latest News

RSF speaks out over arrests and interrogations of Afghan journalists

Published

1 day ago

on

February 4, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 4, 2022)

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Friday condemned the recent surge in arrests and interrogations of Afghan journalists by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) intelligence agency known as the “Istikhbarat” and the Ministry for Promoting Virtue and Suppressing Vice.

The RSF also said such actions violate Afghanistan’s press law, which came into effect in 2015, and which is, according to IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, still valid.

RSF’s statement comes on the heels of the arrest and subsequent release of two Ariana News staff. Aslam Hijab and Waris Hassra were both arrested on Monday and held for 48 hours before being released unharmed.

According to RSF, since August 15, the day the IEA took control of Afghanistan, at least 50 journalists and media workers have been detained briefly or arrested by the police or Istikhbarat.

These arrests have lasted from several hours to nearly a week.

RSF stated that Istikhbarat has replaced the former republic’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) and while not just directly involved in arresting journalists, the agency is also believed to have made threatening phone calls and given out summonses for questioning in recent weeks.

Javad Sargar, the senior Istikhbarat official in charge of Department 53, which handles the media, recently horrified journalists by “inviting” them to stop covering certain subjects and stop asking certain journalists to participate in TV discussions, “if you don’t want me to rip your tongue out,” RSF reported.

“Threatening to rip out journalists’ tongues in order to prevent them from covering certain subjects is completely unacceptable,” said Reza Moini, the head of RSF’s Iran-Afghanistan desk.

“Journalists must be able to practice their profession without being under a permanent threat of arrest and torture. These unlawful threats, which violate Afghanistan’s media legislation, are all the more horrifying for coming at a time of growing harassment and increasingly restrictive rules for the right to news and information,” he said.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!