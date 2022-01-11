Latest News
UN launches ‘biggest ever appeal for single country’ of $4.4 billion for Afghanistan
The UN launched the “biggest ever appeal” for humanitarian aid for Afghanistan for $4.4 billion dollars on Tuesday to stop it from sinking into a humanitarian crisis.
At a news conference on Monday, Under-Secretary Martin Griffins told reporters the funding was an essential stop gap measure and the future of the country and its region was at stake.
Griffins also said that money would help the economy so that humanitarian agencies could operate in the country, Reuters reported.
This comes after last year in December the United Nations appealed for $41 billion to provide life-saving assistance next year to a record 183 million people worldwide caught up in conflict and poverty, led by a tripling of its programme in Afghanistan.
Famine remains a “terrifying prospect” for 45 million people living in 43 countries, as extreme weather caused by climate change reduces food supplies, it said in the annual appeal reflecting a 17% rise in annual funding needs.
“The drivers of needs are ones which are familiar to all of us. Tragically, it includes protracted conflicts, political instability, failing economies… the climate crisis, not a new crisis, but one which urges more attention and of course the Covid-19 pandemic,” Griffins said.
In a report to donors at the time, the world body said: “Without sustained and immediate action, 2022 could be catastrophic.”
Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Ethiopia and Sudan are the five major crises requiring the most funding, topped by $4.5 billion sought for Afghanistan where “needs are skyrocketing”, it said.
Security chiefs warn forces against breaching general amnesty policy
Security officials said Monday that no one is allowed to harass people in the name of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
This came during a visit by Deputy Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Fazil Mazloom, Deputy Afghan National Intelligence director Najibullah, and the Deputy Interior Minister to northern provinces to assess the security situation.
The Afghan National Intelligence department has warned security forces that they may not breach the general amnesty policy and said offenders would be prosecuted.
“The general amnesty that we practice is considered as prayer because this is the command of our leader and obeying the order is obligatory,” said Najibullah.
Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry called on the people to support the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Mullah Mohammad Fazil Mazloom stated: “I urge you to stand alongside the government. Those who fuel the war, indeed, destroy their own homes.”
IEA urge Massoud, Khan to return home, assure them they will be safe
An Afghan delegation led by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Ahmad Massoud, leader of the Afghan Resistance Front, and Ismail Khan, a senior member of Jamiat-e-Islami party, in Tehran on Monday.
Speaking to reporters, Muttaqi stated: “Yes, we met with Ahmad Massoud, Commander Ismail Khan, and other Afghans. We assured all of them that they can come back and live in Afghanistan in safety.”
“This is the home of all of us. We don’t create any insecurity or other issues, everyone is free to return to their country and live in their homeland,” Muttaqi said.
Muttaqi also met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday and discussed trade and diplomatic relations.
This was the first such visit by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) delegation since the collapse of the former Afghan government in mid-August.
Iran offers to help India transport emergency aid to Afghanistan
Iran has offered to work with India to transport much-needed humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Afghanistan.
India’s media reported that this aid includes wheat, medicines, and the COVID vaccines.
According to India’s Republic World, the agreement was made on Saturday by Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian during a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.
With no direct flights from India to Afghanistan, Iran has said it will allow the aid to transit through Chabahar port to Afghanistan.
The Chabahar port, located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on Iran’s southern coast, is being built by India and Iran to strengthen commercial connections.
Already, the Indian government provided 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Afghanistan via Tehran on January 1.
India also delivered two tonnes of life-saving medicines to Afghanistan on January 7, the third shipment since last month. The medicines were transported via Dubai, while a charter flight ferried another shipment of medicine to Kabul last week.
All medicine and vaccines were handed over to the World Health Organization (WHO) and are expected to be used at the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.
