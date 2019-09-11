UN: It’s Imperative to Commence Afghan-Taliban Talks

(Last Updated On: September 11, 2019)

The UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto said Tuesday that the conflict of Afghanistan can only be resolved by direct talks between Afghan people.

Speaking at the UN Security Council, Yamamoto said that these talks must be inclusive, representing the whole spectrum of Afghan society.

The UN envoy tells that it is imperative that direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban commence as soon as possible.

“The events of recent days and weeks have shown, more than ever, the urgency of finding a political settlement to the long Afghan conflict,” Yamamoto said.

Pointing to the Afghan presidential election which is scheduled for September 28, Yamamoto said that credible elections would provide an important political foundation for the future of the country as well as legitimacy and authority to the elected President.

The UN envoy told the Council that despite preparations there are concerns over security, fraud and voter turnout.

He also said that attacks against polling centers and civilians participating in the electoral process are clear violations of international law.

“I urge the Taliban to retract this threat, and I urge the Government to provide adequate security arrangements to safeguard the electoral process,” he stated.

At the same event, Afghan envoy at the UN Adela Raz told members of the UN Security Council that the people of Afghanistan have always stressed that a real and genuine pledge to peace by the Taliban should be manifested in ending violence, as well as engagement in direct peace talks with the Afghan government.

“The government of Afghanistan has welcomed all international initiatives in support of our peace efforts that will lead to a dignified and lasting peace, and which preserve shared gains we have made, including but not limited to strengthening Republic and women’s constitutional rights,” Raz said.

The Afghan envoy urged the Security Council to “call on countries that could influence the Taliban to call for them to respect the aspiration of Afghan citizens, and prevent them from conducting attacks during Election Day”.