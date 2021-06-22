Latest News
UN human rights chief voices concern over sharp increase in violence
UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet has voiced her concern over the sharp increase in violence and harm to civilians in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued after the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Bachelet said the recent attack on “a school in a Hazara area of Kabul – which killed 85 children, most of them girls – was especially shocking.”
She stated that in the six months since talks began between the Afghan government and the Taliban, civilian casualties increased by 41 percent compared to the same period one year previously.
“The withdrawal of international forces, which is expected to be completed by September, is creating fear for the future – particularly among women, minority communities, human rights defenders and journalists – with deep concern about the risks of losing gains hard-won over the last twenty years,” she said.
“I urge all parties to resume the stalled peace talks and to urgently implement a ceasefire to protect civilians. The independent role of the courageous Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission must be protected.
“Given the rapid deterioration of this situation, I encourage the Council to increase its monitoring and to consider mechanisms for an effective prevention response,” she said.
Pakistan ready to be a partner for peace but will not host US bases: Imran Khan
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his country is ready to be a partner for peace in Afghanistan with the United States but that it will not host US military bases.
In an opinion article for the Washington Post, Khan said: “Our countries have the same interest in that long-suffering country: a political settlement, stability, economic development and the denial of any haven for terrorists.
“We oppose any military takeover of Afghanistan, which will lead only to decades of civil war, as the Taliban cannot win over the whole of the country, and yet must be included in any government for it to succeed,” he wrote.
He acknowledged that in the past, Pakistan had made a mistake by choosing between warring Afghan parties, “but we have learned from that experience. We have no favorites and will work with any government that enjoys the confidence of the Afghan people. History proves that Afghanistan can never be controlled from the outside”, he said.
Khan also said that after joining the US effort to bring stability to Afghanistan, his country was targeted as a collaborator which in turn led to terrorism attacks against his country.
He also said that US drone attacks did not win the war but instead created hatred for Americans “swelling the ranks of terrorist groups against both our countries.”
Khan also stated that the United States pressured Pakistan to send its troops into the semi autonomous tribal areas bordering Afghanistan, “in the false expectation that it would end the insurgency. It didn’t, but it did internally displace half the population of the tribal areas, 1 million people in North Waziristan alone, with billions of dollars of damage done and whole villages destroyed.”
He said the “collateral” damage to civilians in that incursion led to suicide attacks against the Pakistani army, killing many more soldiers than the United States lost in Afghanistan and Iraq combined, while breeding even more terrorism against Pakistan.
Khan also stated that there are more than three million Afghan refugees in Pakistan and in the event of another civil war, instead of a political settlement, there will be many more refugees, which will further destabilize and impoverish the frontier areas along the border.
He said that if Pakistan were to agree to host US bases, from which to bomb Afghanistan, and an Afghan civil war ensued, Pakistan would be targeted for revenge.
“We simply cannot afford this. We have already paid too heavy a price.”
He also stated that if the United States, “with the most powerful military machine in history”, could not win the war from inside Afghanistan after 20 years, how would America do it from bases in Pakistan?”
Khan said Pakistan and the US share the same interests – they both want a negotiated peace, not civil war.
He said Pakistan supports an agreement that preserves the development gains made in Afghanistan in the past two decades, economic development, and increased trade and connectivity in Central Asia.
“We will all go down the drain if there is further civil war,” he stated.
According to him, Pakistan has worked hard to get the Taliban to the peace talks table, “first with the Americans, and then with the Afghan government.”
He also said however that Pakistan knows if the Taliban tries to declare a military victory, it will lead to endless bloodshed.
But he said Islamabad hopes the Afghan government will show more flexibility in the talks, and stop blaming Pakistan.
In conclusion he said he believes that promoting economic connectivity and regional trade is the key to lasting peace and security in Afghanistan. “Further military action is futile.”
Ghani congratulates Iran’s Raisi on his presidential election victory
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani congratulated Iran’s President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on his victory in Iran’s presidential elections last week and told Raisi he hoped relations would further expand under his leadership.
The Presidential Palace said in a statement on Tuesday Ghani and Raisi had a telephonic conversation.
“Afghanistan and Iran are two neighboring and brotherly countries, and I hope that your election as President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran will further expand relations and cooperation in various fields between the two countries”, the statement cited Ghani as having told Raisi.
In return, Raisi thanked Ghani for his call and stressed the need to deepen relations and expand cooperation between the two countries.
Raisi, a hardliner and fierce critic of the West, won Iran’s presidential election on Friday.
Raisi will take office in early August, replacing pragmatist Hassan Rouhani, under whom Tehran struck a deal agreeing to curb its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of international sanctions.
Ghani meets with leading politicians to discuss peace process
President Ashraf Ghani met with the country’s political and jihadi leaders on Monday morning who stressed that the peace process is a priority for the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and that “all further steps in this process, will be taken with the necessary understanding and consensus.”
Present at the meeting were Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation; Hamid Karzai, former president; Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, former Jihadi leader; Mohammad Sarwar Danesh, Second Vice President; Mohammad Younus Qanuni, former vice president; Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, Speaker of the Senate; Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the House of Representatives; Mohammad Karim Khalili, leader of the Islamic Unity Party; Mohammad Ismail Khan, a member of the leadership of the Islamic Jamiat of Afghanistan; and a number of other senior politicians and officials.
According to a statement issued by the Presidential Palace (ARG), the politicians also agreed a united front was necessary.
“It was also emphasized at the meeting that a united front and a strong political consensus were necessary to strengthen peace and stability, strengthen the republican system and support the country’s security forces and make strong use of the strong popular support for the republican system to consolidate stability,” ARG said.
Participants at the meeting also discussed Ghani and his entourage’s planned visit to the United States, which they called “significant.”
On Sunday, the White House announced that Ghani and Abdullah were scheduled to travel to the US on June 25.
US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with the Afghan leaders to discuss continued US-Afghan cooperation, as well as the withdrawal of US troops from the country.
