UN Formally Complains over IEC Commissioner Threatening Behavior

(Last Updated On: November 11, 2019)

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has formally complaint to the leadership of Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) over Commissioner Maulana Abdullah’s threatening behavior towards the Data Manager of the IEC National Tally Center.

In a letter to Hawa Alam Nuristani, Chairperson of the IEC, UN says Maulana Abdullah has exercised the behavior at a recent Commission meeting held on 5 November 2019.

“During the meeting, UNESP technical advisers and the International Commissioners witnessed direct life-threatening statements being made against Mr. Bashir Ali, Database Manager for the National Tally Center, by Commissioner Maulana Abdullah. Commissioner Abdullah also made derogatory slurs about Mr. Ali’s religion and ethnicity,” the letter reads.

UN Says such kind of behavior is completely unacceptable. In addition, the UN agency calls on the IEC leadership to hold Mr. Abdullah accountable for his behavior.

However, IEC Commissioner Maulana Abdullah held a conference on Monday, and said that “false information” about him given to the UNAMA. He rejected that he insulted anyone based on their ethnicity or religion. The Commissioner further argued that elements within the UN organization work for “certain candidates”.

Maulana Abdullah requested the head of the UNAMA to investigate the issue. The election Commissioner said, he will sue those who gave “wrong information” to UNAMA “at this critical juncture”.