Latest News
UN food agency alarmed by Afghan food, fuel prices
An official with the U.N. food agency warned Friday that with Russia’s war in Ukraine taking an increasing toll on the global economy, the ripples of that conflict will further increase food and fuel prices in Afghanistan.
Currently, as many as 95% of the country’s 38 million people don’t have enough to eat or money to buy food, The Associated Press reported.
Shelley Thakral, a spokeswoman for the World Food Program, said that food prices in Afghanistan rose nearly 40% over the last eight months.
The WFP has spent $1 billion feeding millions of Afghans this year but needs another $1.6 billion, Thakral added.
“The worrying thing, I think and this includes Afghanistan as well as all the other hunger spots across the world, is the rise in food and fuel prices,” said Thakral.
So far, donor countries have not sidelined Afghanistan but she said they “have to dig deeper” as Europe deals with the shockwaves of the war and the 3.2 million refugees who have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.
Thakral’s remarks echoed those of U.N. refugee chief Filippo Grandi, who warned during a visit to Kabul on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine could siphon off money from humanitarian crisis elsewhere, including in Afghanistan, and that soaring food prices could cripple humanitarian efforts.
While most of Afghanistan’s wheat supplies come from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Thakral said the increasing food and fuel cost as a result of the war could add up to 20% to the costs of providing humanitarian assistance, AP reported.
When the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) swept to power in August, international donor money, which paid more than 80% percent of Afghanistan’s bills, dried up and the country’s economy went into free fall.
There was food on Kabul markets on Friday but Masihullah, standing by his small grocery stall, said no one has money. Most people don’t have jobs, Masihullah said.
A sack of flour costs nearly $28 and most Afghans are now below the poverty line, which means they earn $1.90 a day or less, AP reported.
Thakral said 80% of Afghans are in debt because they have had to borrow to pay for food or medicines and even working Afghans look to the WFP for food aid because they don’t make enough to be able to afford the food on the market.
A Human Rights Watch report released Thursday said that since January, about 13,000 newborns have died from malnutrition and hunger-related diseases in Afghanistan and 3.5 million children need nutritional support.
“If the countries we import food from face a challenge, we face a challenge,” said Masihullah.
“There is war between Russia and Ukraine, so we are affected … there is a high increase in prices of oil and wheat.”
A U.K. pledging summit to be held later this month expects to raise $4.4 billion to stave off a worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, said Thakral.
“Right now in Afghanistan, what we need to sustain is the attention on the people here,” she said.
Latest News
Pakistan will recognize IEA after regional consensus
Pakistan has said that it will recognize the Islamic Emirate as the official government of Afghanistan when there is consensus among regional countries on the matter.
“We will do it (recognition) when there’s a consensus, especially among regional countries,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to UN Munir Akram said, Dawn newspaper reported.
The diplomat said this on Thursday when the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to extend the UN assistance mission in Afghanistan.
Six of Afghanistan’s immediate neighbors are meeting in China next month and recognition would be one of the top issues on their agenda, Dawn News reported. China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will attend the meeting.
Pakistani envoy Akram said the UN resolution had one shortcoming: “There’s no reference to the de facto government in Afghanistan,” although it does mention the need to work with relevant authorities.
He said that the UN mission in Afghanistan “should be acting with the consent and cooperation of the local authorities and its absence, in our view, is a shortcoming of the mandate”.
Latest News
Afghanistan ranks last in world happiness index for third year in a row
Afghanistan has been ranked last out of 146 countries in the UN World Happiness Report 2022, which was released on Friday.
This is the third consecutive year Afghanistan is placed at the very bottom of the world happiness rankings.
In the index, Afghanistan has scored 2.4 out of 10. Last year, it scored 2.5.
“This presents a stark reminder of the material and immaterial damage that war does to its many victims and the fundamental importance of peace and stability for human well-being,” Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, one of the report’s editors, said in a news release.
Finland has been crowned the world’s happiest country for the fifth consecutive year in the annual index. Denmark comes second, followed by Iceland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Israel, New Zealand, Austria, Australia, Ireland, Germany, Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Czechia (Czech Republic), Belgium and France.
“Data considered in the World Happiness Report offers a snapshot of how people around the world evaluate their own happiness and some of the latest insights from the science of well-being,” said Lara Aknin, another editor of the report.
“This information is incredibly powerful for understanding the human condition and how to help people, communities, and countries work toward happier lives,” she said.
Latest News
Politics extremely important, but economy also needs to function: EU’s Afghanistan envoy
Politics is extremely important, but the economy also needs to function, the EU’s special representative to Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, has said.
Speaking in an interview with Ariana News on Thursday, Niklasson said that people struggle hard to survive and there is great uncertainty about the economic future.
He said that the interim government in Afghanistan needs to get the economy going.
“It needs to attract foreign investment and for that there is need for legal certainty. There is also need for the central bank to be fully independent which would allow gradually the banking system to re-establish itself and get functioning,” Niklasson said.
The diplomat said that the conflict has ended in Afghanistan and Afghans welcome that. “But the future of the interim government and the future of Afghanistan will depend on a dialogue, will depend on inclusive form of governance and will depend on respect for human rights.”
Niklasson also said that many Afghans say that the new interim government is “less corrupt than the previous one.”
EU has been engaging with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and has a physical presence in the country, but it has repeatedly said that their engagement doesn’t mean it recognizes IEA as a legitimate government.
“The Europeans worry that if Afghanistan collapses, there will be refugee flows toward them. They are very concerned about that. I think they are also pressuring the United States to engage with the Islamic Emirate,” said Abdul Wahid Faqiri, an expert on international relations.
EU officials have said that recognition of the new government in Afghanistan will depend on its fulfilling of the international community’s conditions. IEA has said that it has already met the conditions for recognition.
UN food agency alarmed by Afghan food, fuel prices
Chinese mining company MCC to open office in Kabul
Afghanistan-Madagascar football match cancelled due to COVID
Pakistan will recognize IEA after regional consensus
Afghanistan ranks last in world happiness index for third year in a row
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
One woman killed, another wounded in Kandahar shooting
Stay tuned with Ariana Television to watch Winter Olympics closing ceremony
Afghanistan runner-up in Central Asia Futsal tournament
Exclusive Interview with Deputy Head of Chamber of Industries & Mines Sakhi Ahmad Paiman
Saar: Closure of Afghanistan’s embassy in US discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s new commission on wooing Afghans discussed
Zerbena: Importance of transport in economic growth of Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghan travelers’ claims of extortion by Pakistan police discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Elon Musk challenges Putin to single combat over Ukraine
-
World5 days ago
US warns China against helping Russia as sanctions mount
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Efforts to find solution to Afghanistan political problem discussed
-
World4 days ago
Turkmen leader’s son wins presidency in snap vote
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan to host 2nd extraordinary OIC meeting on Afghanistan
-
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Investment in Afghanistan’s mining sector discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Abdullah and Filippo discuss continuation of international aid to Afghanistan
-
Saar4 days ago
Saar: Turkish FM’s remarks on IEA recognition discussed