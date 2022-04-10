Latest News
UN envoy raises concerns over media restrictions
Deborah Lyons, head of the United Nations Assistance Mission (UNAMA) in Afghanistan said in a meeting with acting minister of culture and information Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa that she was concerned over restrictions against the local media.
Lyons called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to engage with journalists.
“Concerned by threats & restrictions against media”, she said adding that govrnment should engage with “in a constructive dialogue.”
The UN envoy also called for urgent steps to reopen all girls’ schools.
“The UN envoy urged urgent steps for all girls to return to school,” UNAMA stated.
11 IEA forces killed in Herat traffic accident
Herat provincial officials said Sunday that 11 Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) members were killed in a traffic accident on the Herat-lslam Qala highway.
Mahmood Shah Rasouli, spokesman for Herat police said that an IEA Ranger vehicle collided with a another vehicle.
According to Rasouli all the fatalities are IEA forces who were on their way to Herat city.
IEA forces shot at Pakistani military helicopter that crossed Durand Line: sources
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces shot at a Pakistani military helicopter that crossed the Durand Line into Nimroz province on Thursday, sources told Ariana News on Saturday.
A Pakistani general was wounded as a result of the shooting, according to sources.
The incident comes as IEA has instructed its border forces to respond to any incursion by neighboring countries.
IEA’s deputy spokesman said that the clash in Nimroz was at local level, hoping such incidents will be prevented in future.
“There is a very long line between the two countries. Some incidents happen occasionally. This was too a small incident at local level, which officials of the two countries are aware of. Hopefully, solutions will be found to avoid such incidents,” said Bilal Karimi, IEA’s deputy spokesman.
Karimi said that IEA seeks to maintain good relations with neighboring countries, but wants them also to observe mutual respect.
Pakistan has not made any official comment on the Nimroz incident.
“In fact, Pakistan wants to carry out clearance operation against Baluch separatists who are living in these areas,” said Aziz Ma’arij, an expert on international relations.
This is the latest in a series of skirmishes between IEA and Pakistan border forces.
“Recent clashes at Afghanistan-Pakistan border proves Pakistan’s interference in Afghanistan. This is not only an intelligence move, but an emerging movement at Asia-level. The Taliban (IEA) must use diplomatic sense in this regard, otherwise a small mistake could lead to war between the two countries,” said Mohammad Sadiq Shinwari, a military expert.
Rashid Khan embarks on new innings, launches his own clothing line
Afghanistan’s cricket hero Rashid Khan announced this week he has launched his own men’s clothing and accessory line – RK19.
Rashid also said that 5% of the profit of every item sold will go to the Rashid Khan Foundation which aims to provide healthcare, clean water, and education to orphans and impoverished children in Afghanistan.
Rashid has a fan base of millions of people not only in Afghanistan but around the world and this new line of merchandise is inspired by his own youthful choice of fashion.
The RK19 brand represents sports and fitness and has a trendy casual approach that includes track pants, shorts, tees, masks, caps, and several other accessories.
All merchandise can be purchased on the new www.rk19.com website, which will allow for fans around the world to access his apparel.
In addition to clothing, fans will also be able to purchase other items including a range of hair care products.
RK19 said in a statement: “Our focus is on providing high-quality products that are oriented towards comfort and utility. A product which we can guarantee.
Rashid himself said: “I cannot do great things, but I can do small things with great love and inspiration.”
