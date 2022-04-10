UN envoy raises concerns over media restrictions

(Last Updated On: April 9, 2022)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces shot at a Pakistani military helicopter that crossed the Durand Line into Nimroz province on Thursday, sources told Ariana News on Saturday.

A Pakistani general was wounded as a result of the shooting, according to sources.

The incident comes as IEA has instructed its border forces to respond to any incursion by neighboring countries.

IEA’s deputy spokesman said that the clash in Nimroz was at local level, hoping such incidents will be prevented in future.

“There is a very long line between the two countries. Some incidents happen occasionally. This was too a small incident at local level, which officials of the two countries are aware of. Hopefully, solutions will be found to avoid such incidents,” said Bilal Karimi, IEA’s deputy spokesman.

Karimi said that IEA seeks to maintain good relations with neighboring countries, but wants them also to observe mutual respect.

Pakistan has not made any official comment on the Nimroz incident.

“In fact, Pakistan wants to carry out clearance operation against Baluch separatists who are living in these areas,” said Aziz Ma’arij, an expert on international relations.

This is the latest in a series of skirmishes between IEA and Pakistan border forces.

“Recent clashes at Afghanistan-Pakistan border proves Pakistan’s interference in Afghanistan. This is not only an intelligence move, but an emerging movement at Asia-level. The Taliban (IEA) must use diplomatic sense in this regard, otherwise a small mistake could lead to war between the two countries,” said Mohammad Sadiq Shinwari, a military expert.