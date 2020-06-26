Latest News
UN envoy optimistic about peace prospects in Afghanistan
The UN’s top envoy in Afghanistan said the country now has a unique opportunity to turn the corner to a brighter, more stable future after four decades of war.
Deborah Lyons via a video conference told the Security Council on Thursday that even as an unprecedented global pandemic threatens to unravel many of the hard-won socio-economic gains Afghanistan has made over the years, there is now a moment of “emerging hope.”
The UN envoy, who is the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, said she is “cautiously optimistic” that the talks between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban negotiation teams will start in the next few weeks in Doha.
“As the two sides embark on what will likely be a long and complex series of talks, I have encouraged them to show the necessary flexibility and foresight, the commitment to peace and, most importantly, compassion for their people that will be needed to bring these negotiations to a successful conclusion,” she told the Security Council.
Lyons, who is also head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), described how the formal announcement of a three-day Eid ceasefire by the Taliban and the Government led to a welcome and much-needed reduction in violence.
“A reduction in violence is essential to an environment conducive for peace talks and to pave the way for an eventual permanent ceasefire,” she stressed, telling the Security Council that the United Nations stands ready to support direct peace talks and noting that she has been in discussion with both sides to identify and address their needs, going forward.
The UN envoy described how she has engaged with partners from the region and beyond, and said she is confident that a constructive atmosphere for the peace process can be fostered. But at the same time as new opportunities for peace emerge, she said, COVID-19 is casting a shadow over daily life in Afghanistan.
“Under the leadership of the Afghan Government, the UN is supporting a coordinated response to fight this epidemic,” she said, pointing out how she is counting on the continued generosity of the international community to allow the United Nations to carry forward with the Afghan Government an essential response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"By working together, we can overcome #COVID19 and support #Afghanistan at the beginning of its nascent peace process so that its people can finally achieve the lasting peace they deserve." – UN envoy @DeborahLyonsUN tells Security Council.
— UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) June 25, 2020
In addition to presenting an update on prospects for peace and the fight against COVID-19, Lyons highlighted developments in human rights and the humanitarian situation. She spoke about the harsh realities of life for many Afghans and the human cost of Afghanistan’s conflict, which continues to take a devastating toll on civilians, especially children.
In closing, Lyons stressed that COVID-19 is not just a health crisis. She called it a “multi-dimensional crisis impacting an already fragile country.” But by working together, she said, we can overcome COVID-19 and support Afghanistan at the beginning of its nascent peace process so that its people can finally achieve the lasting peace they deserve.
“The UN will continue to stand in partnership with the Afghan people through this time of unprecedented challenge and fragile hope,” she said. “The Afghan people will look to the guidance, to the support, and to the unity of this Council as they chart their way forward on their long road to peace.”
Bolton’s book says Trump opposed continuing US military presence – Afghanistan
The US President Donald Trump was opposed to continuing military presence in Afghanistan, the US former National Security Adviser John Bolton wrote in his book.
Bolton highlighted Trump’s commitment to his campaign promises and mismanagement of economic and security aid as reasons for his opposition.
The book What Happened in the Room, written by John Bolten, a former White House security adviser, has caused a stir in the United States and a number of other countries. In two chapters of a total of fourteen pages, the book deals with events in Afghanistan, including narrations of the White House through Trump and other high-ranking officials, including the Secretary of Defense, Secretary of State, and Special Representative for Afghanistan.
“Trump opposed a continuing US military presence in Afghanistan for two related reasons: first, he had campaigned to“end the endless wars” in faraway places; and second, the sustained mishandling of economic and security assistance, inflaming his instinct against so much frivolous spending in federal programs,” wrote Bolton.
In another part of the book, Mr. Bolton writes that on November 8 this year, the White House met with Trump, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of State, the National Security Adviser, the CIA Director, and the Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
“We’re being beaten, and they know they’re beating us,” wrote Bolton quoting Trump. “Then he was off, raging against the statutorily mandated Afghanistan Inspector General, whose reports repeatedly documented wasted tax dollars but also provided amazingly accurate information about the war that any other government would have kept private.
Trump said, “I think he’s right, but I think it’s a disgrace he can make such things public.”
US President Donald Trump announced the release of his dissertation with the publication of this book but failed to prevent its publication.
Afghanistan ready for talks with Taliban without preconditions: Abdullah
The Afghan government is ready to begin the peace talks with the Taliban without any preconditions, said Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.
Addressing a video conference at the US Peace Center on Wednesday, Abdullah said that the decision was made jointly between him and President Ashraf Ghani.
My appreciation to @USIP for hosting a comprehensive discussion today on issues & questions relating to Afghanistan peace "opportunities and challenges".
— Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) June 24, 2020
Abdullah added that the Afghan negotiating team is fully prepared to sit in direct talks with the Taliban.
He stressed that all efforts are now focused on the release of prisoners, the reduction of violence, and a unified strategy for achieving peace.
Abdullah said that there would room for dialogue unless the Taliban fulfill their commitment to reducing the violence, urging the group to take practical steps toward resolving the issue.
So far, the government has released about 3,000 Taliban prisoners, and the Taliban have released more than 500 prisoners. But the Taliban sets the release of all its 5000 prisoners as a precondition for a kick start of the intra-Afghan negotiations.
“Only if all 5,000 Taliban prisoners were released, intra-Afghan talks will begin a week later,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former member of the Taliban.
The first round of talks between the two laterals was scheduled to take place in Qatar in June, but due to the lack of completion of the prisoner exchange process, the start of the talks is still delayed.
AGO records 1,173 Cases of violence against women
The Attorney General Office of Afghanistan (AGO) has recorded 1,173 cases of violence against women in the past six months.
The most common types of these violence cases include rape, beatings, harassment, forced marriage, obstruction of the right to marry, premature marriage, the prohibition of inheritance, and the prohibition of possession of the property.
The AGO said that 249 cases of beatings have been filed during the Coronavirus quarantine.
“During quarantine, men’s impatience could increase and we knew that violence would rise too; therefore, all our prosecutor’s office were open to the people and we had recorded 249 cases of beatings during quarantine throughout Afghanistan,” Sina Sheina Mansour, Deputy Attorney General for Violence against Women said.
According to the AGO, the figures include 541 cases of beatings, 141 cases of harassment, 121 cases of rapes and the rest were other acts of violence.
Meanwhile, Kabul witnessed 339 cases of violence, Herat recorded 94 cases, Daikundi reported 67 cases, Takhar registered 66 cases, Nangarhar saw 63 cases, Balkh witnessed 57 cases and the rest were reported in Faryab, Baghlan, Badakhshan and other provinces.
On the other hand, the Independent Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has recorded 754 cases of violence against women as well, most of them were registered in February by 215 cases.
“Domestic violence, forced marriages, not allowing a girl to marry by her family, absence of women’s husband and being hostage of destiny are the most key factors,” said Zabihullah Farhang, head of public relations for the IHRC.
Women’s rights defenders underline that the government should seriously investigate the cases of violence against women and culprits must be brought to justice.
Illiteracy, poverty, lack of religious knowledge, and bad traditions have been cited as the reasons for violence against women.
