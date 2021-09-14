Latest News
UN envoy meets acting Foreign Minister, discusses refugee and IDP situation
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister, Mawlavi Amir Khan Motaqi, has met with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, and his accompanying delegation, to discuss assistance to Afghan refugees and internally displaced persons.
During the meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul, the acting minister said that the Islamic Emirate welcomes the return of all Afghan refugees and is ready to provide assistance to them.
During the meeting, Motaqi said the government was ready to send all displaced families back to their homes before the onset of winter; to provide them with international and humanitarian aid and secure delivery of the aid.
It was also stressed by both parties at the meeting that the international community should support the government and not create an environment that encourages Afghans to migrate.
The acting minister stressed the need for support of the international community for the Afghan government – especially as the new government has not yet been officially recognized by any country.
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones as part of 5G push
Apple Inc on Tuesday is expected to show new iPhone and Apple Watch models with slight upgrades, and analysts expect that wireless carriers will play an outsized role in the annual show as they try to entice consumers into 5G plans.
Apple last year introduced its iPhone 12, which featured a new look and its first devices with 5G connectivity. This year, analysts expect modest hardware upgrades and a deeper focus on 5Gm, Reuters reported.
“There seems to be way more (5G network capacity) than was in place even six months ago,” Bajarin said. “They want people upgrading. They’re going to be really aggressive.”
The iPhone 13, as analysts expect the new phone to be called, likely will not look much different on the outside from the iPhone 12. But analysts expect it to have a faster wi-fi and processor chips, and Bloomberg has reported that the top model is likely to focus on display and camera enhancements such as a “Portrait Mode” to blur backgrounds when shooting videos.
Analysts also believe Apple will continue the steady updates to its Apple Watch, which has become a cornerstone of its $30.6 billion accessories segment, which was up 25% in Apple’s most recent fiscal year even as its iPhone revenue declined slightly.
Apple is likely focus on more fitness features with the watch, which is paired tightly with Apple Fitness+, a paid service offering guided workouts with Apple instructors.
“It’s the one service they offer where you literally have to have this product or you can’t use this service,” Bajarin said.
Uzbekistan sends in large consignment of emergency aid to neighboring Afghanistan
The Uzbekistan government sent a large consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan on Tuesday, through the recently reopened Hairatan border crossing in northern Balkh province.
The consignment of 1,300 tons of aid included food, medicine and clothing and was handed over to Afghan officials on arrival in the country.
Attending the handing over ceremony was Zabihullah Mujahid and other Islamic Emirate officials.
The aid will be distributed to needy Afghans around the country.
A Qatar airways flight meanwhile landed in Kabul on Monday carrying another consignment of aid.
Twenty three metric tons of emergency aid, including medicines and supplies, donated by the World Health Organization, arrived on that flight.
US moves Kabul embassy to Doha, Blinken tells House Committee
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday night that Washington has moved its diplomatic operations from Kabul to Doha and that it remains focused on counterterrorism efforts in the region.
Addressing the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Blinken said: “We moved our diplomatic operations from Kabul to Doha, where our new Afghan affairs team is hard at work. Many of our key partners have joined us there.”
He also stated that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has committed to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghanistan as a base for external operations that could threaten the United States or its allies, including al-Qaeda and ISIS-K (Daesh).
“We’ll hold them accountable for that. That does not mean we will rely on them. We will remain vigilant in monitoring threats, we’ll maintain robust counterterrorism capabilities in the region to neutralize those threats if necessary – and we do that in places around the world where we do not have military forces on the ground,” he said.
He also said that the US continues its intensive diplomacy with allies and partners.
“We initiated a statement joined by more than half the world’s countries – over a hundred countries – as well as a United Nations Security Council resolution setting out the international community’s expectations of a Taliban-led (Islamic Emirate) government.
“We expect the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) to ensure freedom of travel; to make good on its commitments on counterterrorism; to uphold the basic rights of the Afghan people, including women, girls, and minorities; to name a broadly representative permanent government; to forswear reprisals.
“The legitimacy and support the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) seeks from the international community will depend on its conduct,” he said.
Blinken said he led a ministerial meeting of 22 countries, NATO, the EU, and the United Nations, to continue to align efforts on Afghanistan.”
This comes just hours after the US announced it is providing nearly $64 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan to meet critical health and nutrition needs.
This additional funding means the United States has provided nearly $330 million in assistance to the Afghan people this fiscal year.
Blinken also gave a full report back on the US troops withdrawal process from Afghanistan and the evacuation process and said the emergency evacuation was sparked by the collapse of the Afghan security forces and government.
“Throughout the year, we were constantly assessing their staying power and considering multiple scenarios. Even the most pessimistic assessments did not predict that government forces in Kabul would collapse while US forces remained.
Quoting General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Blinken said: “Nothing I or anyone else saw indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days.”
