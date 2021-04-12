UN envoy discusses peace process with Afghan leaders

(Last Updated On: April 12, 2021)

Deborah Lyons, the Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), on Monday met with President Ashraf Ghani and discussed the upcoming Istanbul Summit, UNAMA said.

During the meeting the UN envoy highlighted the pressing need for an end to violence with a political settlement that answers aspirations of all Afghans, including women.

According to UNAMA, Lyons also met with HCNR chairman Abdullah Abdullah to take stock of latest efforts to end the conflict, of work among Afghan leaders to forge a common vision and the Istanbul conference.

Abdullah’s office also confirmed the meeting and stated that they have discussed recent developments in the peace process, preparations for the Istanbul summit and the peace plan of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan with Lyons.