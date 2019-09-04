UN Envoy Calls For End to Violence in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 4, 2019)

The UN Envoy to Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto in a statement on Tuesday calls on fighting parties to stop violence in Afghanistan.

The UNAMA chief said that the violence during this week across Afghanistan underscores the urgency of ending the conflict through a negotiated settlement.

“The suffering of the Afghan people must end,” he stressed.

He expressed his deep condolences to family and friends of the victims, “all civilians, who once again suffered indescribable loss in the recent violence in northeast Afghanistan, in Kabul and elsewhere across the country,” Yamamoto said.

The statement comes a day after the Taliban attack on Green Village Compound in Kabul in which at least 16 people were killed and 119 others-mostly civilians- were wounded.

Meanwhile, Yamamoto urges all parties in Afghanistan to seize any opportunity for peace and calls on the international community to continue to help put an end to the violence in Afghanistan and support the progress made in building the foundations for a stable and lasting peace.