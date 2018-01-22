UN Employees Killed and Abducted in Kabul

(Last Updated On: January 22, 2018 12:45 pm)

An employee of the United Nations office in Afghanistan was killed and another one who is a female employee was taken to some unknown location earlier this morning around 6:00 AM in Kabul City, according to security officials.

As stated Mr. Basir Mujahid, spokesman of Kabul Police Chief, the female employee has been likely taken to some unknown location by the driver of her vehicle.

He also added that the police forces have found a car parked around 300 kilo meter away of the site and a purse belonging to the female employee was also found inside the car.

More details to follow…