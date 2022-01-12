UN distributes ‘winterization’ kits to Afghans in need

(Last Updated On: January 12, 2022)

A video released by the United Nations on Tuesday showed UNICEF (the United Nations Children’s Fund) distributing so-called ‘winterization kits’ to families living in camps in Herat province.

The video taken on January 4 shows UNICEF distributing the kits to vulnerable families with pregnant women, families with children with disabilities, female headed households, and others, Reuters reported.

“The kits are part of UNICEF’s emergency response to keep vulnerable children, mothers and families protected during the harsh winter in Afghanistan,” a statement read.

The UN winterization campaign comes as the Biden administration on Tuesday said it plans to donate an extra $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, bringing total U.S. aid for the impoverished country and Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October.

The Unites States is also providing one million additional coronavirus vaccine doses to Afghanistan, bringing the total to 4.3 million doses, the White House said.

The assistance from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will be channeled through independent humanitarian organizations to provide shelter, health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation and hygiene services, the government said.

The United Nations says nearly 23 million people – about 55-percent of the population – are facing extreme levels of hunger, with nearly 9 million at risk of famine as winter takes hold.