UN: COVID19 – the greatest challenge since WWII

(Last Updated On: April 1, 2020)

António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, has warned that the coronavirus outbreak is the biggest challenge for the world since World War Two. According to him, it could bring a recession “that probably has no parallel in the recent past”.

This comes as many nations around the world have predicted that their economy may be severely affected by the pandemic as many businesses around the world have been put on hold.

Also, the number of infections by the virus and confirmed deaths have been on the rise like never before – reportedly, there are 885,221 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 around the world, with over 44,212 deaths.

The death toll in the US, according to a BBC report, is now more than 4,000 – higher than the declared number of fatalities in China, the birthplace of the virus.

Based on Johns Hopkins University’s findings, 865 people have died in the past 24 hours in the US and over 189,000 people have been infected.