UN Congratulates Ashraf Ghani on new office

(Last Updated On: March 9, 2020)

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) congratulates President Ashraf Ghani on the occasion of his inauguration today, UNAMA said in a statement.

The statement said, “The United Nations welcomes President Ghani’s commitment to national cohesion, to the formation of an inclusive government acceptable to all, and to fostering peace and economic growth.”

“The United Nations stands ready to work with President Ghani’s administration across Afghanistan, a diverse and culturally rich country whose peoples are yearning for a brighter future,” said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA. He said, “A politically harmonious Afghanistan is clearly the best way forward.”

The statement further added, “The United Nations welcomes the commitment expressed by all political stakeholders to intra-Afghan peace negotiations, calls on them not to lose momentum and urges them to move ahead expeditiously with preparations to start these negotiations” saying that “The United Nations will continue to support the people and institutions of Afghanistan, including all political stakeholders, in the interest of a stable and prosperous future for the country’s peoples.”

The statement concluded, “UNAMA supports the Afghan people and government to achieve peace and stability. In accordance with its mandate as a political mission, UNAMA backs conflict prevention and resolution, promoting inclusion and social cohesion, as well as strengthening regional cooperation. The Mission supports effective governance, promoting national ownership and accountable institutions that are built on respect for human rights. UNAMA provides ‘good offices’ and other key services, including diplomatic steps that draw on the organization’s independence, impartiality and integrity to prevent disputes from arising, escalating or spreading. The Mission coordinates international support for Afghan development and humanitarian priorities.”