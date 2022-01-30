UN chief urges foreign community not to abandon Afghansitan

(Last Updated On: January 30, 2022)

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged the international community not to abandon Afghanistan and also called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to expand opportunity and security for Afghans, uphold human rights, and demonstrate real commitment to be part of the international community.

Guterres also tweeted this week that “daily life has become a frozen hell for the people of Afghanistan.

“As a matter of moral responsibility — and regional and global security and prosperity — we cannot abandon them.

“They need peace. They need hope. They need help. And they need it now,” he said.

Addressing the UN Security Council on Wednesday, he said: “At this moment, we need the global community – and this Council – to put their hands on the wheel of progress, provide resources, and prevent Afghanistan from spiraling any further.”

According to him, Afghanistan has long been unfairly used as a platform for political agendas, geopolitical advantage, ideological dominance, brutal conflicts and terrorism.

“As a matter of moral responsibility – and regional and global security and prosperity – we cannot abandon the people of Afghanistan.”

He also highlighted the situation of women and girls and appealed for the release of women activists who were recently arrested.

Guterres also urged countries to suspend rules and conditions that constrict both the Afghan economy and lifesaving humanitarian operations.

“At this moment of maximum need, these rules must be seriously reviewed,” he said, emphasizing the need to pay public service salaries. He also welcomed the Council’s recent adoption of a humanitarian exemption to the UN sanctions regime for Afghanistan.

The Secretary-General underscored the need to “jump-start” the Afghan economy through increased liquidity, including by freeing-up frozen currency reserves and through cash injections.

“Our team in Afghanistan stands ready to work with Member States and others to establish accountability systems to ensure that funds go to the Afghan people most in need, and are not diverted,” he said.

On another note, Guterres appealed to the IEA to demonstrate real commitment to be part of the international community. “The window for trust-building is open. But this trust must be earned,” he said.

“I make an equally urgent plea to the Taliban (IEA) leadership to recognize and protect the fundamental human rights that every person shares,” Guterres said.

He further encouraged the IEA “to seize this moment and garner international trust and goodwill by recognizing – and upholding – the basic human rights that belong to every girl and woman.”

He warned that “Afghanistan is hanging by a thread” as millions of impoverished citizens struggle to survive amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

“We urge the Taliban (IEA) to seize this moment and garner international trust and goodwill by recognizing — and upholding — the basic human rights that belong to every girl and woman,” Guterres said.

He expressed concern about recent reports of arrests of women activists, saying: “I strongly appeal for their release.”

Over half of all Afghans face “extreme levels of hunger,” Guterres told the council, and “some families are selling their babies to purchase food.”

IEA officials recently held talks with Western powers in Oslo to address the humanitarian crisis, with Western diplomats linking humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to an improvement in human rights.

Wednesday’s session of the 15-member Security Council sought to clarify the mandate of the UN political mission in Afghanistan.

The mandate expires March 17 and must be reviewed to account for the Taliban’s return to power.

Meanwhile, the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate Bilal Karimi said all opportunities “are available for Afghan women and there are no problems for Afghan women”.