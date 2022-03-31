Latest News
UN chief tells donor community that one million Afghan children are on verge of death
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that nine million people in Afghanistan are at risk of famine and that about 95 percent of people in the country do not have enough food to eat.
Addressing delegates attending the UN’s high-level Pledging Event on Afghanistan, Guterres said the massive humanitarian response in Afghanistan since August 2021 “undoubtedly saved many lives over the winter”.
He thanked donor nations for their contributions but added that despite collective efforts, the already dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated alarmingly over the past few months.
He warned that UNICEF estimates that without immediate action, a million severely malnourished children are on the verge of death.
He also stated that as global food prices skyrocket, as a result of the war in Ukraine, “this spells catastrophe for both Afghans struggling to feed their families”, and for UN aid operations.
Without immediate action, we face a starvation and malnutrition crisis in Afghanistan, he said adding that people are already selling their children and their body parts, in order to feed their families.
Guterres noted that “Afghanistan’s economy has effectively collapsed” and that “there is very little cash”.
He went on to state that more than 80 percent of the population is in debt and that key workers in vital services, including schools and hospitals, have not been paid for months.
Listing the hardships faced by Afghans he went on to state that businesses cannot operate; international aid agencies can barely function; and local partners face even greater hurdles.
In addition, livelihoods have evaporated and farmers cannot buy seeds or fertilizers, he said.
“The UN Development Programme has warned that unless we take action, 97 percent of Afghans could be living below the poverty line by the middle of this year. Humanitarian needs have tripled since last June. Yes, tripled.
And they are growing, day by day and month by month,” he warned.
Guterres stated that the international community must find ways to spare the Afghan people from the impact of the decision to halt development support to Afghanistan, and to freeze nearly $9 billion in Afghan assets overseas.
He said the international community “must make cash available, so the Afghan economy can breathe, and the Afghan people can eat.
“Wealthy, powerful countries cannot ignore the consequences of their decisions on the most vulnerable.
“The first step in any meaningful humanitarian response must be to halt the death spiral of the Afghan economy.
“Without that, even the best-funded and most effective aid operation will not save the people of Afghanistan from an unimaginable future,” he warned.
“We stayed, we delivered, and we are determined to keep delivering. Humanitarian aid is providing a fragile lifeline for millions of Afghans,” he said.
Last year, UN humanitarian partners reached nearly 20 million people across the country with life-saving assistance including food, clean water, health care, protection, shelter, education and winterization.
So far this year, the World Food Programme has reached more than 14 million people with food, nutrition and resilience support.
In February alone, UNICEF reached close to four million people across the country with health services. UNICEF personnel screened nearly one million children for malnutrition in February alone and UNHCR, working in areas prioritized for the return of refugees and internally displaced people, has provided support to more than half a million people so far this year.
Guterres stated that UNFPA reached more than a quarter of a million people between August and December last year with reproductive health and protection services, while OCHA’s funding mechanisms, including the Central Emergency Response Fund and the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, were integral to getting funds quickly to where they were most needed.
“Our funding appeal for Afghanistan this year is $4.4 billon – the world’s largest appeal for a single country.
“Together with our partners, we aim to reach 22 million people with food, water, health care, protection, shelter, education and other forms of life-saving aid.
“So far, the appeal is currently less than 13 percent funded,” he said.
In line with this, Guterres appealed to the donor community to “provide unconditional and flexible funding as soon as possible”.
He also voiced his disappointment that high school girls have been barred from going to school.
“I deeply regret that girls’ education above sixth grade remains suspended – a violation of the equal rights of girls that damages the entire country and leaves girls more exposed to violence, poverty and exploitation.
“There is simply no justification for such discrimination.
“Educated girls become educated women who lift their families and communities into a better future.
“I call on those with influence to use it to pressure the de facto authorities to fulfil their promise to reopen schools for all students, without discrimination or further delay,” he stated.
However, he said that while waiting for girls to return to school, the world cannot use this issue as a bargaining tool. He said there is no rationale for withholding humanitarian aid based on this decision by the de facto authorities. “The Afghan people cannot be doubly punished,” he said.
In conclusion, he said: “In the weeks and months ahead, I count on coordinated action to find creative solutions to set the Afghan economy back on its feet.”
Muttaqi addresses China meeting on Afghanistan, calls for regional support
Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) told delegates attending a conference in China on Thursday that the government is working to make sure the political structure in Afghanistan is inclusive.
Addressing delegates attending the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan’s Neighboring Countries Meeting in China, Muttaqi also said the cabinet has set up a ministerial-level commission to liaise with Afghan figures at home.
He stated that the new government of Afghanistan wants to ensure security is maintained and that no conflict takes place. He said a balanced economic policy also needs to be established.
On the issue of Daesh, Muttaqi said that the terrorist organization has largely been eliminated in Afghanistan.
“Unfortunately, Daesh is being propagated from outside and a media atmosphere is being created for it,” Muttaqi told the conference participants.
He did however call on countries in the region to support the new Afghan government and said: “Strengthening the new government was in everyone’s interest and its weakness was to the detriment of all.
“The Afghan government was committed to addressing all concerns,” he added.
“Afghanistan’s assets have been frozen and its political representation at the United Nations has been handed over to someone who neither represents the government nor can serve the people, and his political and economic rights have been usurped,” he said.
Muttaqi said that the Islamic Emirate is trying to address all the political, economic and social problems in a wise and careful manner.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who chaired the meeting, meanwhile expressed hope for progress and achievements in Afghanistan.
“There should be no threats to anyone in Afghanistan,” Wang said.
Wang welcomed Muttaqi’s remarks and praised Afghanistan’s position.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also addressed delegates and thanked Muttaqi for his remarks and stressed his support for Afghans.
“Western nations must play their part in Afghanistan,” stressing that the “previous regime’s representation at the UN could not represent Afghanistan and that it was taking advantage of the situation.”
He also referred to the introduction of new diplomats to the Afghan embassy in Russia.
All participants stressed the need to work with the new Afghan government.
Representatives of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan stressed the importance of implementing major economic projects with Afghanistan and the importance of transit corridors through Afghanistan.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said that the question of recognizing the new Afghan government should be settled with the consent of all countries in the region.
The Foreign Ministers of Indonesia and Qatar, in turn, called for and promised more cooperation with Afghanistan.
At the end of the meeting, Wang stated the meeting had been a positive move and thanked Muttaqi for his explanations.
Wang said the next meeting will be held in Uzbekistan and that once again the Afghan Foreign Minister will attend.
Russia accredits IEA official as Moscow ‘envoy’ for Kabul
Russia has accredited an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) official to work in Moscow on behalf of the new Kabul administration but remains concerned about the threat of Islamist groups spilling over into Russia via Central Asia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.
Despite not having officially recognized the IEA as the government of Afghanistan, this move comes after a number of meetings between Kabul and Moscow and the Kremlin’s attempt last year to get the former government and IEA to reach a peace agreement.
Speaking however at an Afghanistan-focused conference in China, Lavrov also said that growing trade and economic ties between Afghanistan and countries in the region was contributing to the possibility of international recognition of their administration.
He said an IEA envoy was already active in Moscow.
“I would like to note that the first Afghan diplomat who arrived in Moscow last month and was sent by the new authorities has received accreditation at the Russian Foreign Ministry,” he said.
Lavrov also said that Russia is worried about the potential for fallout in the wider region and the possibility of Islamist militants infiltrating the former Soviet republics of Central Asia, which Russia views as its southern defensive buffer, Reuters reported.
“The plans of the Islamic State and its supporters to destabilize Central Asian states and export instability to Russia are of particular concern,” Lavrov said.
“The build-up of detachments of Jamaat Ansarullah and the Islamic Movement Uzbekistan around the Afghan-Tajik and Afghan-Uzbek borders are an alarming sign.”
Since the IEA takeover last year, Moscow has held military exercises in Tajikistan and bolstered hardware at its military base there.
However, the foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan have expressed concern about the activities of terrorist groups on Afghan soil.
“China and Pakistan, as Afghanistan’s neighbors, have a common interest in peace and stability and do not want terrorism in Afghanistan. We are concerned about the activities of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and China is concerned about the activities of the East Turkestan Islamic Group.
“We share our concerns with our Afghan friends, but we both agree on Afghanistan’s economic stability. We believe that connecting Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and China.”
At the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister also expressed his country’s concern over Daesh activities in Afghanistan.
China conference delegates pledge to work together for economic growth in Afghanistan
A delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to China attended the Troika Plus meeting on Thursday and discussed a number of important issues, Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
The meeting discussed human and economic challenges, positive developments and opportunities in Afghanistan, the statement read.
According to the statement delegates, including representatives of China, Russia and the United States, pledged to work together for economic growth and stability in Afghanistan.
The participating countries pledged that all efforts would be made for the stability of Afghanistan and the region and that the isolation of Afghanistan would not be in the interests of anyone.
The IEA’s Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Shekh Dilawar, told participants that after 43 years, security has been restored in Afghanistan and sustainability requires their cooperation so that the positive developments and opportunities in Afghanistan benefit the region and the world.
“The new government is left with a country of 40 million people who have been devastated financially. With the advent of the new government, work has started from zero in all areas and now progress is being made in all areas. Ongoing, time and international cooperation will enable Afghanistan to play an important role in regional prosperity as a self-sufficient and competitive country,” Dilawar told the participants.
Dilawar also assured them that Afghanistan’s soil would not be used to the detriment of any country and that the IEA would not allow anyone within Afghanistan to harm the stability of the region and the world.
Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the conference the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the international community should play an active role in Afghanistan and continue to work with the Afghan government to resolve the issue of recognition as soon as possible.
“Humanitarian aid to Afghans are now priority for us,” he said adding that “a new Afghan diplomat had arrived in Moscow and would work to make the Afghan embassy operational.
