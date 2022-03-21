UN chief sends out Nowruz greetings

(Last Updated On: March 21, 2022)

Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry has begun issuing licenses for weapons and armored vehicles, officials confirmed Monday.

Interior Ministry officials said although security has improved in Afghanistan in recent months, people who feel threatened can apply for a weapons license and for a license to use an armored vehicle.

“Citizens can take advantage of any rights they are entitled to, and based on the procedure that is in place, citizens who feel threatened can get licenses,” said Zainullah Abir, chief of staff of the ministry.

Officials said that businessmen, private institutions, and any other entity that needs to carry weapons or use armored vehicles should visit the ministry and get the required documents.

“Anyone who wants to get a license can do so by paying a small fee, and the process will be carried out based on procedure,” said Shamsuddin Mansoor, a ministry adviser.

Atiqullah Haqani, head of the services department of the Interior Ministry, said that providing services is the duty of the government, and said he is sure the process of issuing weapons licenses will go well.

Military experts also believe that issuing licenses should help prevent people from holding on to illegal arms and committing crimes.

“The government should have learned a lesson from the past, and it should issue licenses based on a good plan,” said Samar Sadat, a military expert.

“We should make sure that there will be no violations in the process in order to avoid armed robberies,” said Sarwar Niazi, another military expert.

This step comes amid government’s house-to-house search campaign where stolen and illegal weapons have been seized across the country.