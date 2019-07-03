UN Chief Outraged, Saddened by Taliban Attack in Kabul

(Last Updated On: July 3, 2019)

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Tuesday that he is “outraged and deeply saddened” by the Taliban-claimed complex attack that took place on 1 July in a civilian-populated area of Kabul.

According to preliminary findings, the explosives set off at the outset of the attack caused more than 100 civilian casualties, including women and children, the statement said.

“The explosives also damaged schools and other civilian infrastructure in the immediate vicinity,” the statement added.

Guterres reiterates that international humanitarian law explicitly prohibits indiscriminate attacks and attacks directed against civilians, and appeals to all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to uphold their obligations to protect civilians.

The Secretary-General also expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Afghanistan.

“He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured,” the statement concluded

The attack took place at logistics center of the Ministry of Defense in Pul-e-Mahmood Khan of capital, Kabul city at around 8:55 am on Monday, in which a hundred people were killed and injured.