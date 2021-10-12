Latest News
UN chief: Liquidity needed to stem humanitarian crisis
The international community must find ways to inject cash directly into Afghanistan’s economy to avert its total collapse as a growing humanitarian crisis impacts half the population, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters at U.N. headquarters, Guterres’ comments underscored the urgent need for steps to ease the economic and humanitarian crises that have grown since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took power as the 20-year U.S. military intervention ended.
“The crisis is affecting at least 18 million people – half the country’s population,” said Guterres, adding that a massive U.N. humanitarian aid operation is underway in a “race against time” as winter approaches.
Guterres noted that the Afghan economy – kept afloat by foreign aid for two decades – was being buffeted by drought and COVID-19 before the IEA seized power.
“I urge the world to take action and inject liquidity into the Afghan economy to avoid collapse,” he said, explaining that any measures should avoid channeling cash through the IEA.
They also should be taken independent of diplomatic decisions to recognize the new government, he said.
The IEA takeover saw billions in central bank assets frozen and international financial institutions suspend access to funds, although humanitarian aid has continued.
Banks are running out of money, civil servants have not been paid and food prices have soared.
One way to inject liquidity into the economy, he said, is for U.N. agencies and humanitarian groups to make cash payments directly to people, he said, adding the World Bank could create a special trust fund from which money could be drawn.
But, he said, “The main responsibility for finding a way back from the abyss lies” with the IEA.
Bayat Foundation steps in to help desperate Kandahar families
Afghan charity organization, Bayat Foundation, has started distributing food aid to hundreds of people in southern Kandahar province.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Chairman of the Bayat Foundation, said the organization has started donating food supplies to desperate families during the current economic crisis in Afghanistan.
He said the food packages – which include cooking oil, flour, and rice – were distributed to dozens of vulnerable families.
“We began Bayat Foundation’s donation drive today. We started it in the Kandahar zone and will distribute [further aid] to four other zones. We started with distributions to the most vulnerable families,” Haji Mohammad Ismail said.
He emphasized that this was only the start and that desperate families in other areas in the country would also receive food parcels.
Attaullah Sahil, Head of Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) in Kandahar, stated: “We got lists (of vulnerable families) from everywhere, you can see that we assessed [families] in Shah Wali Kot, Arghandab, Zhari, Kajaki even Khas Uruzgan (districts).”
Thanking the Bayat Foundation for its generosity, recipients called on other charity organizations to step in to help vulnerable people.
Zeba Gul, a Kandahar resident who welcomed Bayat Foundation’s aid, said: “People are in a very bad situation. I have children, their father is dead. Everyday I look for food to feed them and today I found (food). May Allah bless all Muslims who have provided this aid.”
The Bayat Foundation started helping needy families months ago and the organization plans to distribute aid to as many vulnerable people in other provinces as it can.
EU increases aid pledge to Afghanistan and its neighbours to 1 billion euros
The European Union will give an additional 700 million euros ($809.2 million) in emergency aid to Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries, the European Commission said ahead of Tuesday’s Group of 20 Afghan summit.
The pledge takes the total commitment of new funding to 1 billion euros after the EU executive’s earlier promise of 300 million euros to help to prevent basic services in Afghanistan from collapsing and food from running out.
“We must do all we can to avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse in Afghanistan,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement, adding that the Islamic Emirate who took power in Kabul on August 15 must first meet the EU’s five conditions for longer-term aid.
Afghan minister wants good relations, needs more time on girls’ education
Afghanistan’s foreign minister appealed to the world for good relations on Monday but avoided making firm commitments on girls’ education despite international demands to allow all Afghan children to go back to school.
Almost two months after the former Western-backed government collapsed and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) swept into Kabul, the new administration has pushed to build relations with other countries to help stave off a catastrophic economic crisis.
“The international community need to start cooperating with us,” acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said at an event organized by Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies. “With this we will be able to stop insecurity and at the same time with this we will be able to engage positively with the world.”
But the IEA have so far not decided on allowing girls to return to high school, one of the key demands of the international community after a decision last month that schools above the sixth grade would only reopen for boys.
Muttaqi said the Islamic Emirate government was moving carefully but had only been in power for a few weeks and could not be expected to complete reforms the international community had not been able to implement in 20 years.
“They had a lot of financial resources and they had a strong international backing and support but at the same time you are asking us to do all the reforms in two months,” he said.
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the IEA had broken promises on guaranteeing rights for women and girls and there was no way the economy could be fixed if women were barred from work.
Muttaqi repeated calls for the United States to lift a block on more than $9 billion of Afghan central bank reserves held outside the country but said the government had revenues of its own from taxes, customs tariffs and agriculture if the funds remain frozen.
He said IEA forces had full control of the country and were able to control the threat from Islamic State (Daesh) militants who have claimed a series of deadly attacks in recent weeks, including last week’s bombing at a Shi’ite mosque in the northern city of Kunduz.
“The Daesh issue has been controlled by the Islamic Emirate very well so far,” he said adding that international pressure on the government was helping Islamic State’s morale.
“Instead of pressure the world should cooperate with us.”
