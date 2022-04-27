Business
UN chief expresses concern over absence of cash in Afghanistan
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres has again expressed concern over the absence of cash in Afghanistan and urged the international community to create conditions so that cash is injected into the economy.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday, Guterres said that the absence of cash and liquidity in the country’s economy could lead to the collapse of Afghanistan, which will have devastating consequences for the Afghan people.
“We have decided since the very beginning to engage actively with the Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) and we have a massive humanitarian operation in Afghanistan, but we recognize that humanitarian aid is not enough,” said Guterres.
He said the UN has done much by itself to ward off the crisis by bringing in banknotes by plane into Afghanistan, which has so far amounted to $500 million.
Guterres also said the UN is working with the World Bank to disburse cash and that they are working with Afghanistan’s Central Bank and the United States’ Treasury in order to secure the release of frozen assets.
“We believe naturally that we need to do everything for the good of the people in Afghanistan, but we are also engaging with the Taliban (IEA) very seriously in relation to the inclusivity of government and inclusivity between men and women, but also inclusivity in order for Uzbeks, Tajiks, Hazaras, as it was said, to be fully included in the political process in Afghanistan,” Guterres added.
He said he hoped Afghanistan would not become a base for terrorists and that the ban on secondary schools for girls should be lifted soon.
Business
Afghans using crypto to ‘safeguard’ their savings
Afghans are reportedly acquiring digital assets that they use to preserve their savings and to lessen the chance of having their money seized by the new authorities, Bloomberg reported this week.
According to Bloomberg, the demand for digital currencies in Afghanistan has surged as some Afghans look to buy stablecoins like tether because they are pegged to the U.S dollar.
The report quotes one 26-year-old Afghan resident, Habibullah Timori, as saying they the demand for cryptocurrencies is high.
“During other crises, people stored their cash and jewellery in the ground or under their pillows. This time, they’ve decided to keep it buried in crypto,” he said.
The report also cites another 26-year-old Afghan, Naser Ali, who claims to have converted $30,000 stashed in his safe to USDT.
Ali said he regrets not having known about cryptocurrencies sooner, Bloomberg reported.
Despite the surging demand for cryptocurrencies, exchanges like Maihan say the U.S. sanctions on Afghanistan are making it difficult for residents to buy digital currencies. Further, residents buying from local crypto exchanges are charged a commission of 1.5% for every crypto transaction.
Business
IEA orders ministries to prioritize ‘generation of power through coal’
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Economic Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Sunday gave orders for various ministries to prioritize projects to generate electricity by using coal.
In a statement, the commission said after “extensive discussions on all issues that the private sector is prepared to invest in” it was decided that the generation of electricity should be a priority.
According to the statement, the commission instructed the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum; the Ministry of Trade and Industry; the Chamber of Industry and Mines; as well as the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, under the leadership of the Ministry of Energy and Water, to generate electricity from coal for industrial parks, and large cities among other sectors.
The commission also ordered the relevant bodies to “set priorities according to the volume of coal and the need for electricity, and then start working on it”.
Afghanistan currently generates over 600 megawatts (MW) of electricity from several hydroelectric plants as well as using fossil fuel and solar panels. However, an addition 670 MW is imported from neighboring Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan but holds 73 million tons of proven coal reserves as of 2016, ranking 62nd in the world.
However, estimates put the total reserves at between 100 million and 400 million tons.
A shortage of power has plagued Afghanistan for decades despite having ample hydropower, coal and fossil fuel resources.
But one successful private partnership has been through Bayat Power, Afghanistan’s largest, Afghan-owned and operated Power Production Company which has the region’s most technologically advanced gas fired electric power plant.
Launched in 2019, this commercial operation provides reliable and affordable electric power to thousands of people in Afghanistan.
Located in Sherberghan, in the north of the country, the epicenter of the nation’s gas-rich region, Bayat Power has steadfastly aimed to provide essential power for Afghanistan’s economic growth.
Powered by a Siemens SGT-A45 ‘Fast Power’ turbine, the world’s most advanced mobile gas to energy power solution, phase one of Bayat Power-1’s operations generates up to 41 megawatts of power for Afghan homes and businesses.
Bayat Power hopes however to eventually roll out three phases in total, that will generate more than 200 megawatts of electricity – enough to serve millions of Afghan residential and commercial clients.
Business
IEA stamps out illegal mining, rakes in 9 billion AFN in past 8 months
Ministry of Mines and Petroleum officials have said that since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has come into power, they have made nine billion afghanis from mining alone.
According to officials, illegal mining and smuggling of minerals out of the country has stopped since the take over by the IEA.
However, members of the private sector have said that the necessary facilities and investment is needed to develop this sector.
“Illegal mining is stopped across Afghanistan. Legal investment in mining has now increased and our revenue has reached nearly nine billion afghanis, which is several times higher than in previous governments,” said Esmatullah Burhan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.
Officials at the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industries also say they are working with foreign companies in a bid to attract foreign investors.
Shirbaz Kaminzadeh, head of the Afghan Chamber of Mines and Industries, said: “The Ministry of Mines has transparently maintained the whole process of investing in the mines, and Afghan investors, together with foreign investors, are jointly starting the investment process in the country’s mines.”
Economists also say that the process of starting joint ventures is crucial for regular mining and improving Alfghanistan’s economic situation.
Female student behind suicide attack at university in Pakistan
Trump’s $10,000-a-day fine for ignoring subpoena kicks in -NY judge
MoI responds to Iran’s concerns; says Daesh eliminated by 98%
Afghanistan airline launches Kabul to Moscow route
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
Afghanistan draw 2-2 with Iran in futsal friendly
Graham Thorpe named as new head coach of Afghanistan’s cricket team
World Cup draw reveals U.S. to face England and Iran, as Spain meet Germany
Afghanistan exports goods to Europe for first time since IEA takeover
Tahawol: Issue of IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar: Afghan acting defense minister’s remarks over Pakistani airstrikes discussed
Zerbena: National budget delay discussed
Exclusive interview with Sayed Hussain Alami Balkhi, former minister of refugees and repatriation
Saar: Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
