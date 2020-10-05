Featured
UN chief condemns Nangarhar attack, urges speedy political settlement
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Saturday’s suicide attack on a government compound in Nangarhar province that killed at least 13 people.
In a statement issued by the UN, Guterres said those behind the attack must be held accountable and brought to justice.
“The Secretary-General reiterates the urgency of achieving a peaceful settlement of the conflict. The United Nations remains committed to support the people and Government of Afghanistan in this important endeavour,” the statement added.
In a separate message on Twitter, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed “outrage” at the killing of civilians.
“Extremists and spoilers need shunning,” the post read.
Saturday’s attack came as representatives of the Afghan government and Taliban are engaged in negotiations in Doha, Qatar, to end the conflict in the country which has raged for40 years, claiming thousands of lives and displacing millions of people.
Ghani heads to Kuwait, for Emir’s funeral, and then to Qatar
Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani left early Monday for Kuwait to attend the funeral of the late Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who died last week.
After paying his respects, Ghani will immediately head for Doha, Qatar, to meet with high-ranking government officials.
Ghani is expected to arrive in Doha late Monday on an official visit and is scheduled to meet Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, the Gulf Times reported.
Doha is currently the venue for the intra-Afghan negotiations between the republic’s negotiating team and the Taliban. No mention has yet been made as to whether Ghani will meet with either side during his visit to the Qatari capital.
Rights watchdog raises concern over increase in targeted killings
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) has expressed deep concern over increasingly frequent targeted civilian killings across the country.
In a statement released Sunday, the AIHRC said their findings showed that in the first six months of this year, 533 people had been killed and 412 wounded in systematic and targeted assassinations.
“News of targeted attacks on activists, government officials, religious scholars and other civilians every day. This has created an environment of anxiety and fear, at the time when we most need to engage, mobilize, raise our voices and shape our peace process. Extremely worrying,” tweeted AIHRC chairwoman Shaharzad Akbar.
She also said the tactic has “created an environment of intimidation and fear. This is horrific and must stop.”
The rights commission found that in the southern Kandahar province alone, 122 civilians, including seven women, were killed between February 19 and September 20 this year.
The release of the statement coincided with another violent day across the country – which left at least four prominent Afghans dead in targeted attacks.
Earlier Sunday the Ministry of Defense confirmed two officers of its legal department were assassinated in Kabul. Two other prominent figures, Hamdullah Arbab, a commissioner for the Access to Information Commission and Zarifa Ghafari, the female mayor of Maidan city both survived targeted attacks.
The sharp rise in assassinations and attempted assassinations comes as Afghan peace negotiators and Taliban members continue to discuss the framework for intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha.
Ghani calls on Taliban to become a ‘positive force’ and help bring peace
President Ashraf Ghani has called on the Taliban to play a positive role in the peace process and to work to “bring security” in the country.
Addressing a gathering in Paktika on Saturday, Ghani said: “Taliban are negative forces and they show their presence by killing people.”
He urged the Taliban to become a positive force and said “let’s put hands together to bring security across Afghanistan.”
“All people demand peace. Without peace, any development would be difficult but not impossible as you witnessed we managed to build [Afghanistan] although we sailed with a wrecked boat,” Ghani stated.
“I have built the whole of Afghanistan. Now it is time there should be a real focus on Paktia, and more than that on Paktika,” Ghani said.
“If you (Taliban) don’t have a plan and if you always make slogans, no one will be convinced; is there anyone who will be convinced by slogans? We challenge them. They should come to accept being an Afghan and Muslim,” Ghani said.
Meanwhile, a number of local reporters said that they were prevented from attending Ghani’s meeting with Paktika’s officials. They said this was in contradiction to the freedom of speech act and against the access to information code.
“We all [reporters] have decided to boycott all provincial meetings and not to cover any of their events,” said Khoshal Rahim, a journalist.
Presidential Spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi, however, said that the government will address the issue with the local officials.
“We will pursue this issue seriously with the Paktika Governor’s Office to prevent a recurrence in the future,” Sediqqi said.
