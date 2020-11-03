UN chief condemns ‘appalling attack’ on Kabul University

(Last Updated On: November 3, 2020)

In a statement issued on Monday night, UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the deadly attack on Kabul University that left at least 20 students dead.

Guterres also expressed his “deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured”.

Gunmen disguised as police officers stormed the university in Kabul at about 11am on Monday.

According to the UN, the gunmen took hostages but killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens more.

The six-hour siege ended after three assailants were killed, the Interior Ministry said. Islamic State (Daesh) later claimed responsibility for the attack.

“This appalling attack, the second in ten days on a school facility in Kabul, is also an assault on the human right to education”, Guterres said in the statement and reiterated that “those responsible must be held accountable”.

“The United Nations stands by the people and Government of Afghanistan in support of their long-held aspirations for peace”, he concluded.