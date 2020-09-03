Featured
UN chief concerned over US sanctions against top ICC prosecutor
The United Nations’ Secretary-General António Guterres noted “with concern” the move by the United States to impose sanctions against the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and another senior official for their investigation into alleged war crimes by US troops in Afghanistan.
On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the ICC of “illegitimate attempts to subject Americans to its jurisdiction”, announcing sanctions against Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and the Head of the Jurisdiction Complementarity and Cooperation Division, Phakiso Mochochoko.
The United Nations said on Thursday the court has faced criticism from the US since it was founded in 2004, and along with Russia and China, remains one of a dozen countries that have declined to sign up to its jurisdiction.
A UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said Thursday “we continue to closely follow developments on this matter”.
As the top prosecutor, Bensouda has visited the US frequently to attend key meetings at the UN Security Council and in a statement issued late Wednesday, the ICC said the new measures “are another attempt to interfere with the Court’s judicial and prosecutorial independence and crucial work to address grave crimes of concern to the international community as mandated under the ICC Rome Statute.”
“These coercive acts, directed at an international judicial institution and its civil servants, are unprecedented and constitute serious attacks against the Court, the Rome Statute system of international criminal justice, and the rule of law more generally,” the statement read.
The Court said it would continue to “stand firmly by its personnel and its mission of fighting impunity for the world’s most serious crimes under international law, independently and impartially, in accordance with its mandate.
Meanwhile, O-Gon Kwon, President of the Assembly of States Parties (ASP) – the Court’s management oversight and legislative body – strongly rejected what he also described as the “unprecedented” measures against the treaty-based international organization.
“I deeply regret measures targeting Court officials, staff and their families”, he said.
Calling the ICC an “independent and impartial” court of law that “operates in strict adherence to the provisions of the Rome Statute”, he said he would convene an extraordinary meeting of the Bureau next week, “to consider how to renew our unwavering commitment to the Court”.
Featured
German military flight turned back after Turkey refused overflight permission
The Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed reports that Turkey refused to allow a German military aircraft to fly over its airspace to pick up Armenian soldiers due for deployment to Afghanistan.
Armenia said 120 soldiers were to be picked up and transported to Germany for further training before being deployed to Afghanistan as part of a NATO agreement.
Germany’s Der Spiegel reported that the German Air Force aircraft was on its way to Yerevan in late July when Turkish air traffic controllers unexpectedly refused to give it overflight permission.
As a result, the plane returned to Germany. In mid-August, the soldiers were flown to Germany over Russian airspace.
Anna Naghdalian, the spokeswoman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, told reporters: “It is condemnable that Turkey now also obstructs NATO-led and UN-led peacekeeping operations based on its anti-Armenian positions.”
The German plane was reportedly not allowed to fly over Turkish territory just days after the outbreak of heavy fighting on Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan, Turkey’s closest regional ally.
Ankara blamed Yerevan for the weeklong hostilities, which left 17 soldiers dead.
Armenia is an active contributor to NATO-led operations in Afghanistan and has had soldiers in the country since 2009 – initially supporting the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and, following the completion of ISAF’s mission, is now supporting the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission.
Featured
Four civilians wounded in Helmand motorcycle bomb blast
Featured
US blacklists ICC prosecutor over probe into Afghanistan war crimes
The United States has imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, over her continued investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Phakiso Mochochoko, the head of the ICC’s Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, had also been blacklisted under sanctions authorized by President Donald Trump in June that allow for asset freezes and travel bans.
“Today we take the next step because the ICC continues to target Americans, sadly,” Pompeo told reporters.
Reuters reported that Pompeo also said that individuals and entities that continue to materially support Bensouda and Mochochoko would risk exposure to sanctions as well.
The State Department also restricted the issuance of visas for individuals Pompeo said were involved in the court’s efforts to investigate US personnel, though he did not name those affected.
Reuters reported that Bensouda was given the go-ahead by the court in March to investigate whether war crimes were committed in Afghanistan by the Taliban, Afghan military and US forces.
UN chief concerned over US sanctions against top ICC prosecutor
German military flight turned back after Turkey refused overflight permission
Four civilians wounded in Helmand motorcycle bomb blast
US blacklists ICC prosecutor over probe into Afghanistan war crimes
Afghan company unveils new range of vehicles
Top Daesh leader arrested in Kunar raid
MTN to quit Afghanistan, along with other Middle Eastern countries
Afghan MMA fighter defeats his American opponent
Three killed in clash with Taliban over rape accusation
Afghan Cricket Board agrees tour of Zimbabwe now ‘not feasible’
Morning News Show Part1: Announcement of Abdullah’s candidates
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami Party
Zerbena: Afghanistan and Uzbekistan sign Electricity Transmission Agreement
Morning News Show Part2: Afghanistan security situation
Morning News Show Part1: Ghani appointed members of HCNR
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
- Latest News2 days ago
Hekmatyar claims political parties already in talks with Taliban
- Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Investment on mining
- Featured3 days ago
Taliban violates Doha deal with shelling of US military bases
- Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan and Uzbekistan sign Electricity Transmission Agreement
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning news show: Insecurity in southern highways
- Latest News3 days ago
Russia ‘questions’ Kabul’s desire for early peace settlement
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: Afghanistan security situation