Latest News
UN chief calls on Taliban to immediately halt offensive
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called on the Taliban to immediately halt their offensive in Afghanistan, and warned that “Afghanistan is spinning out of control.”
“This is the moment to halt the offensive. This is the moment to start serious negotiation. This is the moment to avoid a prolonged civil war, or the isolation of Afghanistan,” Guterres told reporters in New York.
Guterres called on all parties to do more to protect civilians, Reuters reported.
He also said he was “deeply disturbed by early indications that the Taliban are imposing severe restrictions on human rights in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women and journalists.”
“It is particularly horrifying and heartbreaking to see reports of the hard-won rights of Afghan girls and women being ripped away from them,” he said.
Under Taliban rule between 1996 and 2001, women could not work, girls were not allowed to attend school and women had to cover their face and be accompanied by a male relative if they wanted to venture out of their homes.
The United States is sending in about 3,000 extra troops to help evacuate U.S. Embassy staff and Britain is deploying about 600 troops to help its citizens leave. Other embassies, including those of the Netherlands, Germany and Norway, and aid groups said they were also getting their people out, Reuters reported.
Since the start of the year nearly 400,000 people have been newly displaced by conflict across Afghanistan, and 10,350 internally displaced people arrived in Kabul between July 1 and Aug. 12, the United Nations has said.
Latest News
At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues
Latest News
Ghani: Remobilizing Afghan forces is our priority
President Ashraf Ghani addressed the nation on Saturday and said his top priority is to remobilize the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).
He added that will prevent further bloodshed in the country and he thanked the Afghan forces for their bravery in defending the country.
“Under the current situation, remobilizing of the security and defense forces is our top priority and required measures are underway for this purpose,” Ghani said.
Speaking to all Afghans he said: “I know that you are concerned about your future but I assure you as your president that my focus is to prevent further instability, violence and displacement of my people.”
“To do this, I have started widespread consultations within and outside the government, with political leaders and international partners and I will soon share the results with the people,” said Ghani.
Ghani said he will not allow the imposed war on Afghans to bring further killings, loss of the gains of the last 20 years, destruction of public property and continued instability.
This comes as Taliban captured many provinces including Herat and Kandahar cities.
Latest News
US troops arrive in Kabul to assist with evacuations
American troops have flown into Kabul to help evacuate embassy personnel and other civilians in the Afghan capital, a U.S. official said on Saturday, a day after Taliban insurgents seized the country’s second- and third-biggest cities.
The Pentagon has said two battalions of Marines and one infantry battalion will arrive in Kabul by Sunday evening, involving about 3,000 troops.
“They have arrived, their arrival will continue ’til tomorrow,” the U.S. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
An infantry brigade combat team will also move out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Kuwait to act as a quick reaction force for security in Kabul if needed, the Pentagon has said.
Britain and several other Western nations are also sending troops as resistance from Afghan government forces crumbles and fears grow that an assault on Kabul could be just days away, Reuters reported.
An Afghan government official confirmed on Friday that Kandahar, the economic hub of the south, was under Taliban control as U.S.-led international forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war.
A U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Taliban – ousted from power in 2001 after the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States – could make a move on Kabul within days, Reuters reported.
“Kabul is not right now in an imminent threat environment, but clearly … if you just look at what the Taliban has been doing, you can see that they are trying to isolate Kabul,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.
Some embassies have begun to burn sensitive material ahead of evacuating, diplomats said.
The U.S. embassy in the Afghan capital informed staff that burn bins and an incinerator were available to destroy material including papers and electronic devices to “reduce the amount of sensitive material on the property,” according to an advisory seen by Reuters.
At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues
Ghani: Remobilizing Afghan forces is our priority
US troops arrive in Kabul to assist with evacuations
Pentagon says Kabul not in ‘imminent threat environment’
UN chief calls on Taliban to immediately halt offensive
Germany, Belgium floods: at least 100 dead, more than 1,000 missing
US, Afghanistan, Pakistan Uzbekistan form platform for regional cooperation
Pilot killed by unidentified armed men in Parwan
Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban
Russia offered U.S. use of Central Asia bases for Afghan intel: paper
Tahawol: President Ghani’s comments about his resignation discussed
Sola: Government’s power sharing plan discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s political and security situation discussed
Sola: US President’s remarks about Afghanistan war discussed
Tahawol: Meetings on Afghan peace in Doha discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag campaign gathers momentum as Afghans speak out
-
Latest News4 days ago
U.S. says it is up to Afghans to defend country as Taliban take more territory
-
Latest News3 days ago
Biden says Afghan leaders must ‘fight for their nation’
-
Latest News4 days ago
India shuts last consulate in Afghanistan and evacuates citizens
-
Latest News4 days ago
Doha meeting underway amid escalating violence across Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan urges look into ‘meltdown’ of Afghan forces as Taliban advances
-
Latest News3 days ago
Dostum says Taliban ‘trapped’ in north and have nowhere to go
-
World3 days ago
Wildfire rips through Algeria, killing 42 people including soldiers