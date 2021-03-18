Latest News
UN chief appoints special peace envoy for Afghanistan
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday announced the appointment of Jean Arnault of France as his Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues.
According to a statement issued by the UN, the Secretary-General has asked Arnault to assist in the achievement of a political solution to the conflict, working closely with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and regional partners.
The UN stated Arnault brings over 30 years of experience in international diplomacy focusing on peace settlements and mediation, with extensive background in United Nations missions in Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America, including Afghanistan.
Arnault´s most recent assignments included Delegate of the Secretary-General to the Colombia peace talks and Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Colombia from 2015 to 2018; and Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Bolivia from 2019 to 2020.
This comes amid a renewed push by the US to accelerate the peace process in Afghanistan and buy in from a number of countries to host meetings.
On Wednesday, representatives from the Afghan Republic and the Taliban headed to Moscow for talks scheduled for Thursday.
Washington’s peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is also expected in Moscow after the US State Department confirmed earlier this week that he would attend the meeting.
Wardak council accuses Alipour’s men of downing helicopter
Wahidullah Akbarzoy, Secretary of Maidan Wardak’s Provincial Council, said the Afghan military helicopter that crashed on Wednesday night was shot down by militia’s loyal to local strongman Abdul Ghani Alipour.
Nine people, including crew and security force members, were killed in the crash.
One of the crew killed was reportedly an experienced pilot who had flown countless missions and had bravely landed his helicopter on the roof of the 400-bed hospital in Kabul when it was under siege in 2018. He was able to rescue dozens of patients and staff during the insurgent attack.
The Ministry of Defense meanwhile confirmed Wednesday night’s crash and said it was investigating the incident.
Yasin Zia, Chief of Army Staff, said: “Those who martyred our comrades and genuine sons of Afghanistan in Behsud district of Maidan Wardak last night will be seriously investigated.”
“This heinous act will not go unanswered, and anyone who engages with our forces will be severely repressed as an enemy,” he added.
Alipour, the leader of a private militia in the central Afghanistan province, was arrested in 2018 on charges of illegal activities and disrupting security but was released after widespread demonstrations.
Since then, the Alipour’s militia has surfaced from time to time — most recently on 29 January when reports emerged of them having clashed with Afghan security forces in Wardak province after the Afghan forces allegedly killed some civilians during a protest on the same day.
Nine killed in Wardak helicopter crash
Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement on Thursday that a military helicopter, an MI -17, crashed in Behsud district of Maidan Wardak province on Wednesday night.
According to the MoD four crew members and five Afghan security forces’ members were killed.
Sources said among the dead are two Afghan airforce pilots.
According to the MoD an investigation into the cause of the crash is being carried out.
Meanwhile, local officials in Maidan Wardak told ArianaNews that the helicopter had been shot down. They did not provide further details.
T20 World Cup regional qualifiers postponed due to COVID-19
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that three ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Africa and Asia have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement issued by the world cricket body, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier and Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa A and B Qualifiers have been postponed.
The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Division 2 Qualifier also postponed due to the pandemic.
According to the ICC, all other Africa qualifying events rescheduled due to calendar congestion.
The Asia A Qualifier which is two steps away from the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 was due to be hosted between 3 and 9 April 2021 involving Bahrain, Kuwait, Maldives, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. This has now been postponed and will be played in Kuwait between 23 and 29 October 2021.
The decision was taken to postpone due to new restrictions being put in place by several participating countries to suspend sporting activities to limit the spread of the new COVID-19 variants therefore giving no opportunity for teams to sufficiently train, the statement read.
The other contributing factor was the extensive quarantine requirements for the visiting teams on their return to their respective countries.
The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Asia Division 2 has been cancelled as Thailand are unable to host due to COVID-19 restrictions and there is no other suitable hosting option. Bhutan, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Thailand were confirmed to participate in the Division 2 event.
Oman and Singapore have now been promoted to the U19 Men’s CWC Asia Qualifier scheduled in September in the United Arab Emirates, as a result of both teams having the best records in the previous five editions of the U19 Men’s CWC qualifiers.
ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “As part of the ICC’s comprehensive contingency planning process we have decided to postpone three Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 qualifying events and the Africa U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Division 2 due to COVID-19. With a combination of restrictions in place in some participating countries limiting the opportunity for team preparation, as well as ongoing quarantine requirements and travel restrictions, there was no other option but to postpone and reschedule the events.
“Unfortunately, due to there being no suitable options to stage the event within the necessary timelines, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel the U19 Men’s CWC Asia Division 2 Qualifier. As a result, Oman and Singapore are promoted to the U19 Men’s CWC Asia Qualifier on the basis of their performances in the five previous editions of the event.
“In addition, we have also rescheduled the Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers and confirmed the dates for the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier to ease calendar congestion and to provide the best opportunity for qualification to be determined on the field of play.
“We will continue to monitor and assess all events across our pathway structures with the ICC’s priority continuing to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials and fans,” he said.
