UN calls on parties to stop fighting as civilian casualties mount in Helmand

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed its deep concerns over civilians’ casualties in southern Helmand province as the Taliban continue offensives across the country.

UNAMA said Tuesday that at least 40 civilians have been killed and 118 others wounded within the last 24 hours in clashes between the Afghan army and the Taliban militants.

“Deepening concern for Afghan civilians in Lashkargah as fighting worsens. Latest reports show 118 civilians injured and 40 killed within last 24 hours as Taliban continue the ground assault and Afghan Army attempts to repel,” UNAMA tweeted.

The UN has also urged an “immediate end to fighting in urban areas.”

“Civilians are bearing the brunt as fighting enters Afghanistan’s cities… Thousands displaced. Likely many more. Population living in fear,” UNAMA said.

UNAMA added that the Taliban ground offensive and Afghan National Army (ANA) airstrikes causing the most harm.

“Deep concerns about indiscriminate shooting, damage to/occupation of health facilities and civilian homes. Parties must do more to protect civilians or impact will be catastrophic,” the organization stated.

Meanwhile, General Sami Sadat, Commander of the Army’s 215 Maiwand Corps, who is leading the battle against the Taliban in Helmand, urged Lashkargah residents to evacuate their houses as the ANDSF is planning large-scale operations to clear the city of Taliban.

Sadat stated that the decision was taken in order to prevent the civilian casualties.

“We are fighting against Taliban and will not leave them alive,” he warned.

Mohammad Wali Alizai, Helmand Governor, stated: “Pakistan is involved in Helmand clashes. The country is supporting the Taliban. I assure everyone that the situation will get normal soon.”

The Taliban has not commented in this regard, so far.