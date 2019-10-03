UN Calls on Electoral Bodies to Ensure Transparency on Vote Counting

(Last Updated On: October 3, 2019)

UN Security Council on Wednesday called on the Afghan electoral institutions to ensure that the votes of Afghans are accurately counted and that results are determined in a fair, inclusive and transparent manner.

The Council also called on all Afghan presidential candidates “to honour the code of conduct they signed pledging respect and adherence to the electoral process, and to preserve its integrity.”

Members of the Security Council urged all stakeholders to refrain from premature conclusions and accusations.

While applauding the courage of Afghan voters, poll workers, election observers and security forces, the Council condemned the actions of those who attempted to disrupt the elections, such as attacks against civilians, including election personnel and candidates.

Afghanistan’s presidential election was held on September 28 despite of Taliban’s repeated threats.

More than 9.6 million voters were registered with the Independent Election Commission to cast their votes but the turnout was very low.

According to the IEC, nearly 2.7 million votes have been cast in the presidential elections across the country.

The preliminary results is scheduled to be announced on Oct. 19 and final ones on Nov. 7.

If none of the candidates win over 50 percent of votes in the first round, the two leading candidates will enter a runoff.