UN Calls on Afghan Authorities to Protect the Election Process

(Last Updated On: October 13, 2019)

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) called on Afghan authorities to “safeguard and complete the election process.”

In a statement released on Sunday, UNAMA asked all Afghan authorities and actors to protect the integrity of the election process, especially with regard to tabulating and announcing the results.

“This presidential election was the first completely run by Afghan authorities since 2001 and is an important milestone in Afghanistan’s transition to self-reliance,” read the UNAMA statement, adding all authorities and actors “must demonstrate their commitment to safeguard and complete the election.”

Moreover, UN also urged all stakeholders of the Afghan 2019 Presidential Election to ‘have an accurate understanding of the tallying process before making comments” and asked IEC and ECC to ensure all stakeholders understand the tally process.

The statement stressed on the proper addressing of electoral complaints, saying,” Afghan law enforcement agencies should investigate expeditiously and, where appropriate, detain and prosecute those responsible.”