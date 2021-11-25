UN calls for solidarity and commitment to end violence against women and girls

(Last Updated On: November 25, 2021)

The United Nations in Afghanistan has called on everyone to take concrete actions to end violence against women.

Marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (EVAW), the UN said in a statement that Afghanistan has one of the highest rates of violence against women globally, with 9 out of 10 women experiencing at least one form of intimate partner violence in their lifetime.

“We must act together to tackle this shadow pandemic. The violence should be prevented, we must change attitudes that shame survivors and support violence, we must support services for survivors,” said Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Afghanistan.

The global community needs to listen to the voices and experiences of Afghan women and girls and urgently respond to their needs, especially survivors of violence and those who face multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination, she said.

Violence against women and girls in Afghanistan has further increased due to restrictions in women and girls’ enjoyment of their rights and freedoms, particularly women’s right to work and their freedom of movement. While the need for services has increased, access to essential services for survivors of violence has been greatly impacted, the statement read.

“The message we receive from our partners and women across the country is clear – violence against women that was already at alarming levels, has been exacerbated by both crisis and COVID-19. And yet, lifesaving services for women survivors of violence have closed on account of fear of being targeted,” said Alison Davidian, UN Women Country Representative in Afghanistan.

Powered by women’s rights grassroots organizations globally, the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an international campaign that takes place each year. It commences on 25 November, the International Day for the EVAW, and ends on 10 December, Human Rights Day.