UN calls for solidarity and commitment to end violence against women and girls
The United Nations in Afghanistan has called on everyone to take concrete actions to end violence against women.
Marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (EVAW), the UN said in a statement that Afghanistan has one of the highest rates of violence against women globally, with 9 out of 10 women experiencing at least one form of intimate partner violence in their lifetime.
“We must act together to tackle this shadow pandemic. The violence should be prevented, we must change attitudes that shame survivors and support violence, we must support services for survivors,” said Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Afghanistan.
The global community needs to listen to the voices and experiences of Afghan women and girls and urgently respond to their needs, especially survivors of violence and those who face multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination, she said.
Violence against women and girls in Afghanistan has further increased due to restrictions in women and girls’ enjoyment of their rights and freedoms, particularly women’s right to work and their freedom of movement. While the need for services has increased, access to essential services for survivors of violence has been greatly impacted, the statement read.
“The message we receive from our partners and women across the country is clear – violence against women that was already at alarming levels, has been exacerbated by both crisis and COVID-19. And yet, lifesaving services for women survivors of violence have closed on account of fear of being targeted,” said Alison Davidian, UN Women Country Representative in Afghanistan.
Powered by women’s rights grassroots organizations globally, the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an international campaign that takes place each year. It commences on 25 November, the International Day for the EVAW, and ends on 10 December, Human Rights Day.
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
The Bayat Foundation distributed a large consignment of aid to hundreds of needy families in Bamiyan province this week as the organization’s winter aid campaign continues.
The city of Bamiyan, famous for its ancient Buddhas, is home to thousands of poverty stricken people.
With the onset of winter and the lack of proper housing in this province, life for these locals has become extremely difficult.
However, this week’s consignment of aid from the Bayat Foundation was welcomed with open arms.
Foundation officials say the donations include flour, rice and oil, which were distributed to those in need after a comprehensive needs assessment was carried out.
“The Bayat Foundation’s assistance campaign is carried out every year in times of crisis, especially in winter. Now we have reached Bamiyan. The aid included flour, rice and oil and distributed to poor people,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of the Bayat Foundation.
Recipients of the aid welcomed the help provided and said the food parcels have come at the right time.
“We are grateful to the Bayat Fou, we need the help and received it,” said Zainab, a resident of Bamyan province.
“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation that are helping us this cold winter,” said Nadira, another resident.
“The Bayat Foundation helped us and we are glad, and hope they continue with their campaign,” said Mohammad Hussain, another resident.
The Bayat Foundation has already distributed aid packages to needy families in the south, east and west of the country.
IEA says girls schools and universities will reopen next year
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said all schools and universities would reopen for girls next year.
Addressing a gathering of Afghan Shiites in Kabul in the name of “Islamic unity in the light of Islamic justice”, Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate is trying to establish a mechanism that is in line with Islamic and national principles so that girls can return to school and university.
“Our sisters should be assured that their schools will open, the Islamic Emirate is trying to build a mechanism that is in accordance with Islamic principles and national interests, then all our sisters’ schools and educational centers will start,” Mujahid told the participants.
Jafar Mahdavi, an Afghan Shiite leader, also told the gathering that next year would see the reopening of schools for girls above the sixth grade.
More than 100 days after the IEA took over Afghanistan, schools above Grade 6 have not yet fully reopened for girls.
Meanwhile Mujahid said that Afghanistan is in a new chapter that requires the cooperation and empathy of the people.
“The current situation is in the interests of all of us,” he said.
Mujahid has promised that “we will begin the jihad to develop the country.”
“New Afghanistan has emerged from the war. We are looking to launch major development projects such as the TAPI, CASA 1000, Ayanak copper and other projects,” he added.
Mujahid also said that the country’s economy will grow in less than six months.
According to Mujahid the Islamic Emirate does not seek revenge on anyone.
“Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are trying not to damage the dignity and honor of any of our compatriots,” Mujahid said.
Pakistan delivers another consignment of aid to Afghanistan
Pakistan on Wednesday handed over seven truckloads of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan at the Torkham crossing, the Tribune reported.
The aid, including food items, were handed over to Afghan authorities by Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf.
Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq was also present.
The Tribune reported that Qari Inayatullah, deputy minister of management; Qari Sabit, Coordinator Pakistan Afghanistan Border; and Qari Nazir, deputy commissioner for Torkham accepted the delivery.
