Latest News
UN calls for increased efforts to stamp out violence against women
The United Nations has called on all Afghans to increase efforts to prevent violence against women and that the violence has negative consequences not only for survivors, but also for their families, communities, and society.
Marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (EVAW), the UN called on Afghans “to increase efforts to prevent and redress violence against women and girls, particularly in the context of the outbreak of COVID-19.”
This comes on the heels of the Afghan Women’s Affairs Ministry’s announcement that violence against women has increased in the country in the past year.
Speaking at the launch of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, officials said 2,582 cases of violence against women have been recorded in the past six months.
According to the ministry, the cases of violence against women included forced marriage, rape, and murder.
The 16-day campaign, launched on Wednesday will through to December 10 – International Human Rights Day.
The EU meanwhile stated in a tweet: “We, the EU and its member states stand against Gender-Based Violence.”
They called for every girl and woman to live free from violence, oppression and discrimination. “Join our voices to put an end to violence against girls and women,” the EU said.
Meanwhile, the United Nations stated that this year’s EVAW theme – “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!” – is focused on accelerating concrete policy responses to gender-based violence in the context of COVID-19 and promoting zero tolerance of gender-based violence across all spheres of society.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated key risk factors for violence against women and girls, such as food shortages, unemployment, economic insecurity, and school closures,” a statement read.
“Worldwide, there has been an alarming increase in multiple forms of violence against women and girls, and information indicates that Afghanistan is no exception.”
The statement pointed out that the consequences of violence against women and girls – including physical, sexual, and psychological impacts – could prevent them from fully participating in society.
“Violence against women and girls has negative consequences not only for survivors, but also for their families, communities, and society. It is an impediment to the eradication of poverty, sustainable development, and efforts towards peace,” said Deborah Lyons, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of UNAMA.
“In Afghanistan, violence against women and girls jeopardizes their enjoyment of fundamental human rights and freedoms at one of the most critical times in the modern history of the country”, stated Lyons.
“For millions around the world, the home became a safe space to protect us from a deadly virus. But for too many women and girls, the home became the place where they found themselves trapped with their abusers”, said Aleta Miller, UN Women Representative in Afghanistan.
“Our daily engagement with Afghan women across the country from the beginning of the pandemic flagged an alarming rise in the levels of violence against women and girls. Our data on the gender-differentiated impact of COVID-19 also matched this.”
“As it is an unprecedented time for Afghanistan, our solidarity with Afghan women and commitment to promoting and protecting their human rights must be equally unprecedented,” the UN noted.
The UN said that it is working with the Government, civil society, non-governmental organizations, and development partners in Afghanistan to respond to all forms of violence against women and girls through direct support to service providers, social norms programs to prevent violence, and campaigns and advocacy.
“During the 16 Days Campaign, the Afghan government, supported by the UN, is intensifying its advocacy and awareness-raising activities to address violence against women and girls,” the organization stated.
Latest News
Violence against women increasing in Afghanistan: Officials
Afghan Ministry of Women’s Affairs said on Wednesday that violence against women in Afghanistan has increased in the past year.
Speaking on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and the launch of the 16 Days of Activism
Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, the ministry said that 2,582 cases of violence against women have been reported to them in the past year.
They also said that in the past four months, 34 cases, including murders, have been reported to the ministry.
According to the officials the main cause of domestic violence and violence against women is war and insecurity.
“The Ministry of Women’s Affairs carried out a survey in 34 provinces and 250 districts and interviewed 2,000 people. We found that women demand an end to the violence,” said Hasina Safi, acting women’s affairs minister.
“Violence has increased compared to last year. This year 119 murders and sexual abuse cases were registered. The violence increased by 59 percent because of the insecurity,” said Spozhmai Wardak, deputy minister of women affairs.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) raised concerns and said most of the cases of violence could have been prevented.
There have been “22,472 cases of violence against women registered in Afghanistan in the past five years. Fifty two percent of the cases could have been dealt with through counselling and the other cases referred to the Ministry of Interior and Attorney General’s office,” said Shabnam Salehi, a member of AIHRC.
However, Afghan judicial bodies say that most cases of violence against women have been processed.
“The cases that were referred to the court are very unfortunate and the violence against women increased this year,” Anisa Rasooli, a court prosecutor said.
“Violence against women increases day by day. In the current year 2,088 cases have been processed – most of them are sexual abuse and assault,” Zarghona Mostaqbal, an official from the Attorney General’s Office said.
Furthermore officials from AIHRC in Paktia province said that violence against women increased in their province and in the current year 235 cases have been registered in the province.
The Women’s Network in Kabul meanwhile called for unity among the people in order to stop domestic violence.
Latest News
Presidential Palace rejects claims of a breakthrough in Doha Talks
Presidential Palace spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said at a press conference on Wednesday that no progress has been made in Doha regarding peace talks.
According to Sediqqi, the Taliban’s demands contradict the Afghan Constitution.
He confirmed to reporters that Masoom Stanikzai, head of the Republic of Afghanistan’s negotiating team had been in Kabul.
Seddiqi said the republic’s negotiating team will hold discussions with the Taliban in respect of the Afghan Constitution and on the advice of the peace consultative Jirga.
Sediqqi meanwhile called on the Taliban to declare a lasting ceasefire as has been asked on a daily basis by the Afghan people, international community and government.
According to Sediqqi, the Taliban continue to make excuses in respect of the peace talks in Doha.
This comes after some sources told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that Afghan leader’s had approved points that led to progress and a breakthrough in the Doha talks.
Latest News
Car bomb in Kandahar leaves 17 wounded
At least 17 people, including six policemen, were wounded Wednesday morning in Kandahar province in a car bomb, local officials said.
According to officials the blast occurred at around 10:30 am local time when a suicide car bomber detonated his explosives close to the PD11 police building.
Police said the building has been partially destroyed.
Officials also said the surrounding area is residential and a number of houses have been damaged.
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) also confirmed the explosion and said six police members were wounded.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
UN calls for increased efforts to stamp out violence against women
Violence against women increasing in Afghanistan: Officials
Presidential Palace rejects claims of a breakthrough in Doha Talks
Car bomb in Kandahar leaves 17 wounded
Rights watchdog appeals for urgent help for Bamiyan victims
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Turkey’s President Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Rescue operations underway for Vietnam landslides victims
Heavy clashes in Kandahar after Taliban move in to take over districts
Journalist among three killed in IED explosion in Kabul
Sola: Mike Pompeo visits Qatar
Morning News Show: Mike Pompeo meets Afghan gov’t, Taliban negotiators in Doha
Exclusive interview with Atta Mohammad Noor, Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami Political Party
Pas Az Khabar: Geneva Conference on Afghanistan to begin tomorrow
Sola: Progress in intra-Afghan talks in Doha
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
- Latest News3 days ago
Kabul residents start the day with two IED explosions
- Featured4 days ago
MoI confirms 23 rockets fired on Kabul, leaving eight dead
- Featured4 days ago
Kabul city hit by early morning rocket attack
- Latest News3 days ago
Pompeo pushes for ceasefire during Doha meeting
- Latest News3 days ago
Sanjay Dutt’s new thriller weaves the story of an Afghan cricket academy
- Featured2 days ago
Khalilzad welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan agreement
- Sola5 days ago
Sola: Progress in intra-Afghan talks in Doha