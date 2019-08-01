UN Assures of Technical, Financial Support of Presidential Election

(Last Updated On: August 1, 2019)

Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN Special Representative for Afghanistan, signed a memorandum of undertaking with the electoral commissions’ chiefs (MoU) based on which the United Nations will support the upcoming presidential election financially and technically.

He hopes that the government and the Commission can successfully finish the election process.

Meanwhile, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) assures that the preparations have been taken for holding the election on September 28th.

“Holding a transparent and accepted election cannot come true unless the involved sides including the international community cooperate with us,” said Hawa Alam Nooristani, Chief of IEC.

“Fortunately, signing of the presidential election project make us assured that our plans for a transparent election can be implemented,” said Zohra Bayan Shenwari, Chief of the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC).

This comes as the international community had asked IEC to make the effort in order to broaden the registration process of voters to all the provinces of Afghanistan including Ghazni.