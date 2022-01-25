Latest News
UN asks IEA to probe issue of missing Afghan women
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to ensure the release of women activists who have been “reportedly abducted from their homes” since last Wednesday in Kabul.
Deborah Lyons, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan, met with Sirajuddin Haqqani, the IEA’s interior minister, on Monday, urging “the Taliban (IEA) leadership to probe [the] issue and secure the liberty of the missing Afghan women activists who were reportedly abducted from their homes last week,” UNAMA said in a tweet.
Tamana Zaryab Paryani, her three sisters, and Parwana Ibrahimkhel, who had participated in recent anti-IEA protests in Kabul, were arrested from their homes last Wednesday, according to family members and eyewitnesses.
However, the IEA’s Interior Ministry said in a series of tweets that during the meeting Lyons thanked the Minister of the Interior for providing security for UN staff in Afghanistan. The interior ministry stated that they reassured the UN that its offices and staff would be secure.
The IEA also stated that Lyons noted the international community realizes it must work with Afghans to eliminate poverty.”
IEA spokesmen in Kabul and Doha have meanwhile repeatedly denied any involvement in the disappearance of the women activists.
The detention of these women activists was also discussed at a meeting of civil society activists with the IEA in Norway this week, but the whereabouts of the women is not clear.
Latest News
IEA detains 40 people in Mazar for trying to leave ‘illegally’
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Tuesday they arrested 40 people in northern Mazar-e-Sharif while they were trying to leave the country illegally.
IEA deputy spokesman Inamullah Samangani tweeted that the would-be migrants were arrested on Monday while trying to leave the country illegally by air.
According to Samangani some of the men had been released after being interrogated, but the women, whose male relatives had not presented themselves, were still being held in a women’s detention center.
No further details were provided.
Latest News
Parwan residents receive much needed food from Bayat Foundation
Hundreds of vulnerable families in Parwan province received much-needed food aid from Afghan charity the Bayat Foundation this week.
The leading charity organization distributed foods parcels – that included flour, cooking oil, and rice – to at-risk families in the province.
Bayat Foundation, so far, has distributed food supplies to thousands of vulnerable people in Logar, Maidan Wardak, Paktika, Herat, Balkh, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Baghlan, Jawzjan, Paktia, Khost, Kunduz, Kandahar, Kunar, Urozgan, Kabul, and Bamiyan provinces.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Head of Bayat Foundation, stated: “Today we brought food supplies to Charikar city in Parwan province to distribute to deserving and displaced people.”
“The aid included flour, rice, and oil. We will distribute aid to other provinces soon,” Haji Mohammad Ismail added.
Grateful recipients of the food aid thanked the Bayat Foundation and said they needed the food desperately.
“We are grateful for the much-needed aid [by Bayat Foundation] and call for the continuation of this assistance,” said a resident of Parwan.
Another recipient of the Foundation’s assistance said: “Food prices are high and we face unemployment; therefore, people are suffering financial hardship. This aid will help people.”
Bayat Foundation provides at-risk families with food supplies ahead of and through winter every year. This year, the foundation has ramped up efforts to reach as many desperate families in the country as possible amid the ongoing economic and humanitarian crisis.
Latest News
AIB takes delivery of 6th cash aid package from UN
The sixth transfer of humanitarian aid in US dollars from the United Nations has arrived in Afghanistan, Da Afghanistan Bank said on Monday.
The aid, totaling $32 million, was immediately handed over to the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB) on Sunday.
Da Afghanistan Bank, the central bank, has thanked the UN for its assistance in helping to overcome the current economic crisis in the country.
Last month the United Nations announced it would provide $20 million a week in cash as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by the end of March this year to save the banking system from running out of cash.
The Central Bank of Afghanistan announced four days ago that it had also received the fifth package of $32 million in cash from the United Nations.
After the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the United States froze nearly $10 billion in foreign reserves belonging to Afghanistan.
