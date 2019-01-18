UN Appoints Sima Samar to Advisory Board on Mediation

(Last Updated On: January 18, 2019)

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has appointed Sima Samar – Chairperson of the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission – to his High-Level Advisory Board on Mediation.

Samar has been appointed along with Juan Gabriel Valdés to the secretary general’s High-Level Advisory Board on Mediation.

“Ms. Samar and Mr. Valdés succeed Ms. Michelle Bachelet and Mr. José Manuel Ramos-Horta, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for their valued expertise during their membership of the Board,” UN said in a statement.

The High-Level Advisory Board was established on 13 September 2017 to provide the Secretary-General with advice on mediation initiatives and back specific mediation efforts around the world.

The Board is composed of 18 current and former global leaders, senior officials and renowned experts who bring together an unparalleled range of experience, skills, knowledge, and contacts.

The Board is expected to allow the United Nations to work more effectively with the Member States, regional organizations, non-governmental groups and others involved in the area of mediation around the world.

Samar was, from 2005 to 2009, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Sudan. She has overseen the expansion of human rights education, the implementation of a women’s rights program, and the monitoring and investigation of human rights abuses across Afghanistan.

Valdés is a former Foreign Minister of Chile, the former Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, and most recently, Ambassador to the United States.

He was the first Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) and head of MINUSTAH in Haiti and recently led a strategic assessment of MINUSCA, the UN peacekeeping operation in the Central African Republic.