UN announces new strategic framework to tackle Afghanistan crisis
The UN team in Afghanistan has launched a strategic planning document, ensuring the coordination of the UN team’s work to reduce the suffering of the people of Afghanistan by saving lives, sustaining essential services, such as health and education, and preserving essential community systems.
The One-UN Transitional Engagement Framework (TEF) aims to help Afghans meet their basic needs.
“This UN system wide strategy will help ensure that Afghans can meet their basic human needs; acting on this now is more important than ever to avoid that an even wider proportion of the population requires lifesaving humanitarian assistance,” said UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov.
He said this transitional engagement framework for Afghanistan is an important strategy as it allows the UN to provide essential life-saving humanitarian work and “provide and support basic human needs in Afghanistan.”
He said this framework enables the UN to work with 158 partners to provide the required support and vital assistance to maintain education and health services, to support community-based infrastructure and livelihoods and for the UN to expand assistance to the agricultural sector.
In addition, it will enable the organization to “support all the people of Afghanistan with specific focus on the needs of women and girls.”
This development comes at a critical time for Afghanistan as millions of people are facing extreme financial pressure.
In order to implement this framework, the UN needs $8billion – which includes $4.44 billion previously requested through the Humanitarian Response Plan, launched on 11 January.
The UN requires however an additional $3.6 billion in immediate funding to sustain essential social services such as health and education; support community systems through maintenance of basic infrastructure; and maintain critical capacities for service delivery and promotion of livelihoods and social cohesion, with specific emphasis on socio-economic needs of women and girls.
“The United Nations is grateful to all donors for their continued generous support of relief and recovery efforts in Afghanistan, demonstrating the strong solidarity of the international community with the people of Afghanistan,” said Alakbarov.
According to the UN, staying and delivering at the grassroots level across Afghanistan, the UN and partners will continue to engage in the sustained effort to meet humanitarian and basic human needs of Afghans, in compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 2615 adopted in December of 2021.
IEA distributes newly arrived relief materials to 1,000 families
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs distributed a batch of newly received relief materials donated by China and Pakistan to 1,000 Kabul families on Wednesday.
The latest batch includes blankets, winter clothes and food to pull through the freezing cold winter at a time of economic difficulties, Reuters reported.
Afghan deputy minister of refugees and repatriation affairs of the interim government Arsala Kharoti attended the distribution ceremony and expressed his thanks to China for its continued humanitarian aid.
He said the interim government hoped that these materials will help families in need to cope with practical problems and that the international community will provide assistance to Afghanistan like China.
The Chinese government announced last September that it would provide 200 million yuan ($31.5 million) worth of food, winter supplies, vaccines, medicines and other emergency humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
The 2022 UN humanitarian response appeal for Afghanistan amounts to $4.5 billion, but there is a great funding gap. China has also called on the international community, especially major donors, to step up efforts.
U.N. chief tells Security Council: Afghanistan ‘hanging by thread’
Afghanistan is “hanging by a thread,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Wednesday, calling for countries to authorize all transactions needed to carry out humanitarian activities in the Islamic Emirate-ruled state, Reuters reported.
He also pushed for a suspension of any rules or conditions constricting “lifesaving” aid operations as millions in the country suffer extreme hunger, education and social services are on the brink of collapse, and a lack of liquidity limits the capacity of the United Nations and aid groups to reach people in need.
“We need to give financial institutions and commercial partners legal assurance that they can work with humanitarian operators without fear of breaching sanctions,” said Guterres, noting that the 15-member council last month adopted a humanitarian exemption to U.N. sanctions tied to Afghanistan.
Some $9.5 billion in Afghan central bank reserves remain blocked abroad and international development support has dried up since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) seized power in August. Donors seek to use the money as leverage over the IEA on issues including human rights, Reuters reported.
“There is compelling evidence of an emerging environment of intimidation and a deterioration in respect for human rights. This suggests that the consolidation of government authority may be leading toward control of the population by fear,” the U.N. special envoy on Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, told the council.
In December, donors to a frozen World Bank-administered Afghan Reconstruction Trust Fund agreed to transfer $280 million to the World Food Program and U.N. children’s agency UNICEF to support nutrition and health in Afghanistan. Guterres said the remaining $1.2 billion in the fund needed “to be freed up urgently to help Afghanistan’s people survive the winter.”
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the council that Washington had moved to ensure that U.S. sanctions do not impede humanitarian activity and it is examining various options to ease the liquidity crunch.”
U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths and International Committee of the Red Cross President Peter Maurer met virtually with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this month on Afghanistan, read the report.
Dominik Stillhart, ICRC director of operations, said “intense” discussions between the United Nations, the ICRC, the World Bank and key donor countries were centered on a “humanitarian exchange facility” that would be supported or managed by the World Bank and allow for cash to be injected into the Afghan economy, Reuters reported.
He told reporters that money could be deposited in the facility and “under certain conditions that cash could be made available to traders in Afghanistan,” though he said it was a stopgap measure because “it needs to be the central bank that has to be capacitated to discharge these functions.”
Thomas-Greenfield said that “ultimately, a functioning Afghan economy will require an independent and technically competent central bank that meets international banking standards.”
Stillhart said agreement was needed between the U.N., World Bank and key donors to “kick-start this facility,” noting that the discussion was not related to the unfreezing of Afghan assets or changes to sanctions on the IEA.
He said a separate idea was also being discussed that would involve using money from the World Bank-administered Afghan Reconstruction Trust Fund to pay non-security public sector employees.
According to Reuters the United Nations earlier this month appealed for $4.4 billion in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan in 2022. On Wednesday, it said it needed a further $3.6 billion for health and education, basic infrastructure, promotion of livelihoods and social cohesion, specifically the needs of women and girls.
Coal mining sector in Ghor gets green light
Ghor officials confirmed Wednesday that the process of extracting coal in the province has started.
Officials at the Ghor Mines and Petroleum Authority said a tender has been issued to a local company and that the company expects to mine up to 50 tonnes of coal a day.
Officials said the company is contracted to pay the government 2,400 AFN for every tonne of coal extracted.
In addition, dozens of jobs have been created.
“Coal mining in Alayar district of Ghor province has started successfully, which is a step towards self-sufficiency, progress and development,” said Wahid Shaheryar, head of Ghor Coal Mining Company.
“The request of all departments and the people of Ghor is that work on the mines of Ghor province should start and (coal) extracted so that jobs can be created for our people,” said Abdul Hakim Hekmat, head of Ghor Mines and Petroleum department.
Despite having rich mineral deposits, Ghor has been one of the poorest provinces in the country for the last two decades, as no regulated mining was in place.
“We have about 80 different types of mines in Ghor province, most of which are located in Tulak, Shahrak, Alayar and Dawlat Yar districts,” said Mawolavi Rahmatullah Amani, representative of Ghor governor’s office.
“We do our best to ensure the safety of roads, companies and mines in Ghor province,” said Ahmadullah Labeb, Ghor’s provincial police chief.
While hundreds of jobs are expected to be created in the province at mines, hundreds more will emerge as indirect employment opportunities, officials said.
Residents have also said that with the establishment of operational mines, other sectors will also grow and infrastructural development will follow.
“We are very happy that the work on this mine has started and we have started working, but our problems need to be taken into account,” said AbdulKhaliq, a resident.
According to local officials, in addition to the coal mine, the central province also has rich deposits of lead, gold, marble, and mercury.
