Latest News
UN agency to pay salaries of Afghan health care workers
The World Bank previously gave hundreds of millions of dollars to Afghanistan to cover workers and other health care needs but cut off its support after the government in Kabul was no longer officially recognized by most countries.
The U.N. agency will be taking over the program from the World Bank this week in order to provide money to health care workers and the health care system in order to avoid a looming humanitarian crisis in the country, The Washington Post reported.
Global Fund, a global health organization, donated $15 million to the program at the beginning of October.
The organization took over after the Biden administration said last week that special licenses would be given to certain groups to give money to Afghanistan, according to the Post.
A humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan could be on the horizon.
The world is waiting to see what type of rules the Taliban puts in place, particularly for women and girls, who were previously denied access to education and work when the Taliban controlled Afghanistan in the 1990s.
The Taliban have currently blocked many women from going back to work, and high school girls have not been allowed back in school.
“You must absolutely give young girls in your country a future, and that is one of the things that we will look at before recognizing you,” French President Emmanuel Macron recently said.
Latest News
Moscow to host Afghanistan talks this month
Zamir Kabulov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, said Thursday that Moscow has planned to host international talks on Afghanistan on October, 20.
Kabulov did not provide further details on the planned talks in comments reported by Russian news agencies.
Moscow hosted an international conference on Afghanistan in March at which Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan released a joint statement calling on the then-warring Afghan sides to reach a peace deal and curb violence.
It also called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) not to launch any offensives in the spring and summer.
Since then, the United States and its allies withdrew foreign troops after 20 years, the IEA seized power in a lightning advance and the previous government collapsed.
Latest News
SIGAR to probe allegations that Ghani took money from country
John Sopko, the U.S. special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction (SIGAR), said on Wednesday his office would look into allegations that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani took millions of dollars with him when he left the country.
Ghani fled the country on August 15 and reportedly took with him bags stuffed with cash.
Ghani has denied the allegations.
However, speculation has persisted, and US Congress asked Sopko’s team to investigate the allegations.
“We haven’t proven that yet. We’re looking into that. Actually, the Oversight and Government Reform Committee has asked us to look into that,” Sopko told a House of Representatives subcommittee.
SIGAR has long been investigating fraud, waste and abuse during the US’s presence in Afghanistan.
Sopko suggested to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, that oversees development aid, that the failure of the U.S. project shouldn’t have been a surprise, given rampant corruption and mismanagement.
“Corruption grew so pervasive that it ultimately threatened the security and reconstruction mission in Afghanistan,” he told the House panel.
The congressional hearing was one of a series looking at the chaotic U.S. withdrawal and the path forward. “We can apply the lessons learned in other conflict zones,” Representative Joaquin Castro, the subcommittee’s Democratic chairman, said.
Latest News
Dozens of stranded Afghans in India appeal for help
Dozens of Afghans who are stranded in India called for help on Wednesday saying they have run out of money and are unable to get home as there are no commercial flights.
The stranded Afghans have been in India for at least two months after having gone there either for medical treatment or to study.
One stranded Afghan, Sherine Aqa, said he had taken his wife to India two months ago for medical treatment and has not been able to return home.
“My wife had cancer and died. We didn’t have money to keep her body at a mortuary and had to bury her in India,” said Aqa.
Some students have also been stranded there and on Wednesday appealed to both the Indian and Afghan government to help them.
“Please, please return us to our families in Afghanistan,” said Maryam, an Afghan.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Afghanistan’s Embassy in India have not yet commented.
“It has been a month and a half since I got stuck with my sick child,” said another Afghan.
This comes after all international commercial flights into and out of Kabul stopped following the takeover of the country by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
However, IEA officials said this week that international flights would resume soon.
