Umar Daudzai Appointed as President’s Special Representative

(Last Updated On: December 9, 2018)

President Ghani in a decree has appointed former Interior Minister Mohammad Umar Daudzai as his special representative on ‘regional affairs for consensus on peace’, the Presidential Palace in a statement said on Sunday.

Under Clause 13 of Article 64 of the constitution, Daudzai had been appointed to participate in meetings of national security council as president’s special envoy regional affairs for consensus on peace, the statement said.

According to the statement, Daudzai has also retained his current position as head of High Peace Council’s (HPC) Secretariat.

Earlier, Akram Khapalwak served on the post, but last month he resigned as HPC secretary and presidential advisor.