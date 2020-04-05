Ulema: People should quit Friday prayers to stay immune from COVID19

(Last Updated On: April 5, 2020)

The commission of religious awareness wants people to quit Friday prayers as long as the Coronavirus threat is around as well as to avoid gatherings of all sorts to stay immune.

The Coronavirus have been infecting the people every day in Afghanistan; however, people do not take it seriously.

Some religious scholars have said that mosques should not be closed for the Coronavirus fears and that people should practice prayers in congregation.

Therefore the religious commission of awareness against the Coronavirus has said that if life and health are at stake, congregational prayers can be quit and gatherings should be avoided.

The head of the religious awareness commission, Abdul Salam Abid, denies the beliefs that some scholars have pronounced as “Coronavirus has not come to get the Muslim”, noting that to take care of one’s health is obligatory by Sharia law.

Khaliqdad Haqqani, a religious scholar, also says that the funeral services of those who die of the virus should not be attended by many.

Ezatullah Muslih, another religious scholar, says that when threat is imminent, one can practice the prayers alone at home.

He wants people to abide by the health instructions to help stop the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to religious scholars, everyone should fight against the virus, starting from oneself and take healthcare awareness tips and guidance seriously.