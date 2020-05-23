Balkh
Ulema: Eid-ul-Fiter prayers must be practiced as per pertinent guidelines
The Ulema call on people to practice the Eid-ul-Fiter prayers in line with the guidelines given by the ministries of Hajj and Religious Affairs and Public Health.
In a resolution, the Ulema (religious scholars) asked the imams to shorten the Eid prayer sermons and focus their agenda on ending the war, bringing peace, and healthcare guidance against the Coronavirus.
In addition, the Ulema underline the need for healthcare measures, such as disinfecting the prayer venues, performing the prayers in the open air, keeping distance, and wearing masks.
They also have banned the presence of the infected from joining the congregations.
Aimed to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus, they want the people to celebrate the holiday indoors with their families, and seriously avoid in-person socializing such as visits, embracing, hugging, and handshakes.
In the meantime, Baghlan health officials announced that over 60 mosques where the prayers are scheduled to be held Sunday in Pol-e-Khumri, have been disinfected and that the campaign continues in all parts of the province.
The Baghlan police chief has also announced to provide special security for the prayer venues (mosques) and the city.
In Kabul, officials say the city will be completely quarantined during the Eid, and people should stay indoors throughout the days and avoid traveling at all to prevent the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, the ministry of interior has said this Eid will be a curfew in Kabul and that the police are going to enforce the curfew strictly.
It is noteworthy that the health officials have consistently said that an unprecedented calamity is on its way to hit the nation unless the people abide by the rules of restrictions and follow the health guidelines.
Balkh
Balkh conditionally lifts movement restrictions amid COVID19 outbreak
Balkh has decided to conditionally lift movement restrictions in the city while the COVID19 outbreak continues.
The anti-coronavirus commission in Balkh has decided to conditionally and gradually ease the lockdown in Mazar-e-Sharif city starting from today, Sunday.
The commission said it was important to abide by the rules of healthcare guidelines at work, and that all guilds, except those that were not considered necessary, such as hotels, could start operating today.
On the other hand, a number of Mazar-e-Sharif residents see the lifting of restrictions as harmful in the current situation because the virus is still spreading.
In the meantime, in the last 24 hours alone, 43 new cases have tested positive in Balkh, and there is a total of 300 confirmed infections already there.
Balkh
Qaisari’s arrest not authorized by the central government
The operation of Nizamuddin Qaisari’s arrest was not authorized by the officials in Kabul. The fact-finding committee of the Afghan Parliament on Qaisari’s case underlined that Khushal Sadat, former security deputy for MOI and the former commander of 209 Shaheen Corps, Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, led the assignment to take Qaisari into custody, adding that they didn’t have a warrant by the court, however, the Balkh police chief said that they had been ordered by the central government.
The fact-finding committee said that Qaisari’s arrest was conducted without a warrant by the Attorney General or the Supreme Court and/or any orders from the Ministry of Defense or Interior Affairs.
“The Afghan security forces surrounded Qaisari’s house, used air forces, and bombarded a house where a family was living. Everything was against the law,” Mahdi Rasekh, a member of the committee said.
The committee underlined, after the investigations, that Khushal Sadat and the 209 Shaheen Corps commander, Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, are responsible in the case.
“The Defense Minister didn’t send a warrant, and based on evidence, Khushal Sadat organized the mission,” said Sayed Zaher Masroor, a member of the committee.
The committee added that the security forces had looted Qaisari’s belongings and properties.
Furthermore, two people were taken in custody and then killed by the security forces, according to Rasekh, “Qaisari’s chef and bodyguard were arrested and were later shot by the security forces.”
Qaisari’s house was surrounded on December 14th midnight by the Balkh police which had a press release the next day stating that, they were supposed to arrest Qaisari on charges of land grabbing and carrying illegal armed forces.
The arrest assignment turned out to be a 24-hour clash between the security forces and Qaisari’s guards, leaving 7 dead and 11 others wounded.
Balkh
Special Police Unit Commander Killed in Balkh
Mohammad Khan Ahmady, Commander of Faryab’s Special Police Unit, was killed in Balkh’s Sholgara district on Saturday night, local security officials said. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the murder of the special unit commander.
According to the Sholgara District Police Chief Sayed Arif Iqbali, Mr. Ahmady was shot dead along with three others by Taliban militants in the Seya Ab village of the District. Iqbali said that Taliban also took two others with themselves.
Mohammad Khan Ahmady was in the Sholgara District to attend the funeral of his father, local sources said.
The Taliban has increased its presence in a number of Balkh’s districts.
