COVID-19
UK’s daily COVID infections hit record high of 129,471
Britain reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not bring in new restrictions this year to limit the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus, Reuters reported.
Johnson said on Monday he would not introduce new restrictions in England, but his ministers have urged people to celebrate the New Year cautiously and warned that the rules could be tightened if the health system was at risk of failure.
According to the report the British government manages lockdown restrictions for England, home to most of the UK population. Devolved authorities for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have already tightened their rules, as have other European countries facing a surge in Omicron cases.
The previous British record high of daily infections was 122,186 on Dec. 24.
Tuesday’s data did not include figures for Scotland and Northern Ireland due to differences in reporting practices over the Christmas holidays. The 12,378 cases reported for Wales included data that would normally have been reported in previous days, read the report.
British ministers are waiting for more evidence on how the health service is able to cope with high infection rates after early data suggested last week that the Omicron variant carried a lower risk of hospital admission.
According to the Reuters the latest data showed the number of patients in hospital in England with COVID-19 was 9,546, up from 6,902 a week ago, but well below record levels above 34,000 seen in January.
Britain’s high vaccination rates, the time lag between infections and hospitalisations, and the potentially less harmful effects of the Omicron variant have all been put forward by health experts as factors behind the lower hospital numbers.
The government said on Tuesday there had been 18 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test – well below the recent trend of more than 100 per day, Reuters reported.
Turkey’s COVID-19 cases surge 30%
Daily new coronavirus cases in Turkey surged 30% on Monday to 26,099, health ministry data showed, the highest percentage rise this year, as the health minister warned about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
Turkey’s daily case levels have been below or about 20,000 in December, down from about 30,000 in October. The number of deaths due to coronavirus fell to 157 on Monday from 173 a day earlier, Reuters reported.
“The Omicron variant is spreading more quickly than the other variants,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter late on Monday. “You must be careful and get your booster shot done.”
At the weekend, Koca said that more than 10% of COVID-19 cases in Turkey were caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant. It announced its first six Omicron cases on December 11.
Last week, Turkey’s domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Turkovac, received emergency use authorisation from Turkish authorities, Reuters reported.
Turkey has already administered more than 129 million doses of vaccines using shots developed by China’s Sinovac and by Pfizer/BioNTech.
Nigerian president’s aide tests positive for coronavirus
The Nigerian president’s top media aide Garba Shehu said on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus and was in isolation.
Shehu, who is in his late 50s, is in the immediate circle of 79-year-old President Muhammadu Buhari.
“I can only confirm that (I am) infected by COVID-19 and on treatment in isolation,” Shehu said, Reuters reported.
Several local newspapers reported that some of Buhari’s aides and top officials have contracted the virus, including Information Minister Lai Mohammed.
Mohammed did not respond to calls for comment while a presidency spokesman declined to comment on whether any other official or minister was infected and whether Buhari, who received a booster dose on Tuesday, has been tested, Reuters reported.
Buhari and some ministers recently attended summits in Dubai and Turkey after hosting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month just as the Omicron COVID-19 variant was detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong.
Nigeria, which has so far recorded 234,709 confirmed cases with 2,993 deaths, started to offer booster shots this month after confirming its first cases of the Omicron variant among travelers who arrived from South Africa.
More countries report Omicron variant infections
The Omicron variant of COVID–19 continues to spread rapidly as more countries on Saturday reported infections.
South Korea saw a daily record high of 81 infections from the Omicron strain over the past 24 hours, including 41 imported cases and 40 domestic transmissions, said the country’s anti-pandemic authorities on Saturday.
The cause of the spread among most of these cases remains unknown, which has raised grave concerns among the public.
The country reported 5,842 more cases of COVID–19 as of Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 602,051.
It is the first time over the past four days that the country’s daily caseload was down from 6,000, compared to 7,000 earlier, as the government tightened response measures.
On Dec 16, South Korea decided to tighten its social-distancing rules after COVID–19 cases surged due to relaxation on epidemic response measures last month.
The maximum number of people allowed for private gatherings will be lowered to four nationwide for 16 days from Dec 18 until Jan 2.
The business hour curfew will be restored on multi-use facilities, including restaurants and cafes.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a new COVID–19 vaccination drive for youths aged between 15 and 18 years will be launched in the country from Jan 3, 2022.
In addition, booster doses of COVID–19 vaccines will be given to health workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years starting from Jan 10, Modi said.
Addressing the nation on TV, Modi asked the Indian people not to panic and avoid rumors about COVID–19 or the Omicron variant.
He said that Indian scientists are keeping a close watch on the varied experiences from different countries regarding the Omicron variant.
Over the past 11 months, 61 percent of the adults in India have been fully vaccinated while 90 percent have received the first dose, he added.
Singapore reported a cluster infection of Omicron variant in a bar, with 10 confirmed cases, the health ministry said on Saturday.
All the 10 Omicron variant infections, who had been fully vaccinated, displayed only mild symptoms or no symptoms.
Authorities are tracing close contacts to prevent a further spread of the variant in the community.
Singapore on Saturday reported 248 new cases of COVID–19 on Saturday, bringing its total tally to 277,555.
In addition, as of Friday, a total of 448 Omicron cases were detected in Singapore, with 369 imported and 79 local cases.
Pakistan’s capital Islamabad has reported the first case of the Omicron COVID–19 strain, Pakistan’s National Institute of Health said on Saturday.
The patient reportedly had only travel experience in Karachi, which reported Pakistan’s first Omicron infection on Dec 23. The infection case in Karachi has now recovered.
Pakistan confirmed 353 new cases of COVID–19 and seven more deaths over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.
NCOC said the country has conducted 23,096,757 tests for COVID–19 so far, confirming 1,293,081 cases in total.
Russia reported 24,946 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 10,368,299, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.
Meanwhile, the national death toll grew by 981, the lowest daily count since Oct 12, to 303,250.
Health authorities on Saturday said Russia had already confirmed 41 Omicron variant infections, with 16 already recovered.
North Macedonia confirmed its first case of the Omicron strain, according to the health authorities on Saturday.
The confirmed case arrived from the United Kingdom, health authorities said.
