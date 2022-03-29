Science & Technology
Ukrainian telecom company’s internet service disrupted by ‘powerful’ cyberattack
Ukraine’s state-owned telecommunications company Ukrtelecom (UTLM.PFT) experienced a disruption in internet service on Monday after a “powerful” cyberattack, according to Ukrainian government officials and company representatives.
The incident is the latest hacking attack against Ukrainian internet services since Russian military forces invaded in late February, Reuters reported.
“Today, the enemy launched a powerful cyberattack against Ukrtelecom’s IT-infrastructure,” said Yurii Shchyhol, chairman of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine. “The attack was repelled. And now Ukrtelecom has an ability to begin restoring its services to the clients.”
“Currently, the attack is repulsed, the provision of services is gradually resumed,” said an Ukrtelecom spokesman.
Afghan robotics team leader wins Doha 2022 Award
Roya Mahboob, the leader of the Afghan girls’ robotics team, on Saturday won the Doha Forum 2022 Award.
The award was given for her work in forming an all-girls robotics team in Afghanistan who were evacuated to Doha after the regime change in Afghanistan.
Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani honored Roya Mahboob, CEO of the Digital Citizen Fund, for her outstanding efforts to empower the young Afghani girls and enable them to achieve their dreams.
“I am deeply pleased and honored to receive this prestigious award. I’d like to sincerely thank His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad AI Thani for his support & generosity from the bottom of my heart. Also I’d like to express my sincere thanks to all the people who make this happen,” Mahboob tweeted.
The robotics team, made up of women and girls as young as 14, has been heralded for winning international awards for its robots and started work in March on an open-source, low-cost ventilator as the coronavirus pandemic hit the war-torn nation.
After the fall of pervious government and takeover of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in mid-August, members of Afghanistan’s girl’s robotics team were evacuated from Kabul and brought to Qatar, the Digital Citizen Fund (DCF) and Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Meta inks partnership for 3D ads in step toward the metaverse
Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) will make it easier for brands to run three-dimensional ads on its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms through a new partnership with an ecommerce technology firm.
The integration with VNTANA will allow brands to upload the 3D models of their products to Facebook and Instagram and easily convert them into ads, VNTANA said on Thursday in a press release.
The move is a stepping stone into advertising in the metaverse, said VNTANA Chief Executive Ashley Crowder, referring to the futuristic idea of a collection of virtual worlds that can be accessed through devices such as headsets, Reuters reported.
Meta has staked its future on contributing to the building of the metaverse, which it has said could take up to a decade to be realized.
Meta previously partnered with augmented reality (AR) companies Modiface and PerfectCorp to help beauty and cosmetic brands more easily run 3D and AR advertising.
“The metaverse is basically the spatial internet,” Crowder said. “It is a whole world of possibility that starts with having the right 3D models of your products.”
Facebook and Instagram users who see a 3D ad while browsing on their desktop or phone can interact with an image of a handbag, for instance, and move it around to view the item from all angles.
N.Korea fires possible ballistic missile off east coast
North Korea fired what may be at least one ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Thursday, militaries in South Korea and Japan said, the first apparent test launch since a missile reportedly exploded in mid-air last week.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch of an “unidentified projectile” from North Korea, Reuters reported.
Japan’s government also reported the launch, and said it could be a ballistic missile.
On March 16, North Korea launched a suspected missile that appeared to explode shortly after liftoff in the skies over Pyongyang, South Korea’s military said, amid reports that the nuclear-armed North was seeking to test-fire its largest missile yet.
The United States and South Korea have warned that North Korea may be preparing to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at full range for the first time since 2017, in violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
