Ukrainian telecom company’s internet service disrupted by ‘powerful’ cyberattack

(Last Updated On: March 29, 2022)

Ukraine’s state-owned telecommunications company Ukrtelecom (UTLM.PFT) experienced a disruption in internet service on Monday after a “powerful” cyberattack, according to Ukrainian government officials and company representatives.

The incident is the latest hacking attack against Ukrainian internet services since Russian military forces invaded in late February, Reuters reported.

“Today, the enemy launched a powerful cyberattack against Ukrtelecom’s IT-infrastructure,” said Yurii Shchyhol, chairman of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine. “The attack was repelled. And now Ukrtelecom has an ability to begin restoring its services to the clients.”

“Currently, the attack is repulsed, the provision of services is gradually resumed,” said an Ukrtelecom spokesman.