Ukrainian plane crash in Iran kills 179

All 179 passengers on board and crew members were killed in a Ukrainian International Airlines plane crash in Iran.

The Boeing 737 aircraft owned by Ukraine International Airlines took off early Wednesday morning from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran and was headed to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

Iranian news agencies say that the plane crash was due to technical problems.

It is reported that a rescue team had arrived at the incident scene, but all of the passengers on board were killed, including 147 Iranian nationals.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Authority notified of an investigation.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed his condolences on his Facebook.