Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: Russia aims to seize east, south of country

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday (April 2) said Russian forces aimed to seize the east and south of the country.

In a late night video address, Zelenskiy said Russia had to resources to “put pressure” on the east of Ukraine.

He has regularly complained that Western nations have not provided Kyiv with enough anti-missile systems to combat Russia’s aerial threat.

Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces would “do everything to repel” the Russian military.

He also singled out for praise the forces defending the besieged port of Mariupol, saying their resistance was allowing other cities to gain valuable time.