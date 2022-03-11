World
Ukraine war damage tops $100 billion so far
Ukraine’s top government economic adviser Oleg Ustenko said on Thursday that invading Russian forces have so far destroyed at least $100 billion worth of infrastructure, buildings and other physical assets, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters Ustenko, chief economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, told an online event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics that the war has caused 50% of Ukrainian businesses to shut down completely, while the other half are operating at well below their capacity.
He said the damage estimate is “very approximate” and includes roads, bridges, hospitals, equipment and other assets.
Asked how such a reconstruction effort could be financed, Ustenko said part of it could come from Russian assets that are frozen throughout the world, including Russian central bank assets held outside the country and immobilized by Western sanctions. The seized assets of wealthy Russian oligarchs could also be transferred to a reconstruction fund, he added.
Asked about the resilience of Ukraine’s financial system, and bank payment operations, Ustenko said: “Look, we are doing, I would say, OK under the current circumstances.”
He said Ukraine’s fiscal reserves are currently at about $27.5 billion, down from about $30 billion before the invasion.
Despite some pressure on the hryvnia currency, Ukrainians in areas not occupied by Russian forces are able to access cash via ATMs and supermarket cashiers without the long lines seen in the first two days of the war, and credit card and other electronic payment systems are working normally, he added.
“Even in those cities surrounded by now by the Russian army…(residents) are able use their cards,” Ustenko said.
World
Biden designates Qatar as major non-NATO ally of U.S.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday designated Qatar as a major non-NATO ally of the United States, fulfilling the promise that he had made to Qatar earlier this year, the White House said.
The designation is granted by the United States to close, non-NATO allies that have strategic working relationships with the U.S. military.
Biden promised Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in January during a meeting at the White House that he would grant Qatar the special status.
Featured
Saudi Arabia and UAE leaders ‘reject calls with US President Biden’
The White House has reportedly failed in its attempt to arrange calls between US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Although the calls were intended to focus on building international support for Ukraine and the control of surging oil prices, the leaders of both Gulf countries declined US requests to speak to the president, Middle East Eye reported.
Officials have said the rejection comes as Saudi and Emirati officials voiced their criticism of American policy in the Gulf in recent weeks.
The Saudis and the Emiratis share concerns about the US response to the recent missile attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, Middle East Eye reported.
Both governments are also concerned about the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, which has entered into its final stages of negotiations in Vienna.
Biden spoke to King Salman on 9 February and they reiterated their longstanding relationship. However, the Gulf snub comes as Washington works on maintaining good relations with the oil-rich countries, as oil prices pass $130 per barrel for the first time in nearly 14 years.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the only two major oil producers that can pump millions more barrels of oil, which could help the crude market in America when gasoline prices are soaring, Middle East Eye reported.
However, both countries have declined to pump more oil, saying that they are sticking to the current production plan approved by Opec+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of allies led by Russia.
Last week, both the Saudi crown prince and Sheikh Mohammed took phone calls from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, after declining to speak to the US president. They also both later spoke to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
World
S.Korea elects conservative outsider as president in major shift
Conservative South Korean opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol rode to victory in a tight presidential election on a wave of discontent over economic policy, scandals and gender wars, reshaping the political future of Asia’s fourth-largest economy.
His victory in Wednesday’s election marks a stunning turnaround for the main conservative bloc, now known as the People Power Party, which has regrouped since the 2017 snap election after the impeachment and ouster of then President Park Geun-hye, Reuters reported.
Yoon is a former prosecutor-general involved with Park’s case who fell out with outgoing President Moon Jae-in after being appointed by him, gaining notoriety for his investigations of top presidential aides.
“The people put me here with hope in my conviction that I have not yielded to any power for fairness and justice for 26 years,” Yoon said in a speech of his career as a prosecutor.
Yoon has pledged to stamp out graft, foster justice and create a more level economic playing field, while seeking a “reset” with China and a tougher stance towards reclusive North Korea, which has launched a record number of missile tests in recent months, Reuters reported.
He faces the challenge of uniting a country of 52 million riven by gender and generational divisions, growing inequality and surging home prices.
Yoon will need to restore public trust in Korea’s institutions and is likely to conduct major housecleaning by following through on a campaign pledge to investigate Moon’s administration for corruption, Reuters reported.
