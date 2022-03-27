World
Ukraine leader demands Western nations give arms, asks if they’re afraid of Moscow
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, visibly irritated, on Saturday (March 26) demanded Western nations provide a fraction of the military hardware in their stock piles and asked whether they were afraid of Moscow.
Several countries have promised to send anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms but Zelenskiy said Kyiv needed tanks, planes and anti-ship systems.
Zelenskiy has repeatedly insisted that Russia will seek to expand further into Europe if Ukraine falls.
NATO though does not back his request for a no-fly zone over Ukraine on the grounds this could provoke a wider war.
Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy talked to Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and expressed disappointment that Russian-made fighter aircraft in Eastern Europe had not yet been transferred to Ukraine, Zelenskiy’s office said in a statement.
“The price of procrastination with planes is thousands of lives of Ukrainians,” the office quoted him as saying.
Zelenskiy said Poland and the United States had both stated their readiness to make a decision on the planes.
Earlier this month, Washington rejected a surprise offer by Poland to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. base in Germany to be used to replenish Ukraine’s air force.
China confirms all on board China Eastern plane died in crash
China confirmed late on Saturday that all 132 passengers and crew on a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week had died.
Flight MU5735 was travelling from the southwestern city of Kunming to the port city of Guangzhou on Monday when it plummeted from cruising altitude to crash in a heavily forested area of Guangxi region.
There had been little hope of finding any survivors. Speaking to reporters on Saturday night, Hu Zhenjiang, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), confirmed that there were no signs of life from the crash site and all 123 passengers and 9 crew members had been killed, state media said.
The search team had earlier said it had identified DNA from 120 of the people on board.
It is still searching for the second black box, or flight data recorder.
It has, however, found an emergency location transmitter from the plane that was close to where the second black box was installed, said Zhu Tao, director of the Aviation Safety Office of CAAC during an earlier press conference.
The team is also seeking the data module from the flight data recorder itself.
The other black box, the cockpit voice recorder, was found on Wednesday and has been sent to Beijing for examination by experts.
The search team has been digging for plane parts in heavy mud both by hand and with machinery.
No key compounds from common explosives have been detected in the crash debris, a Guangxi official said.
Russia announces completion of 1st stage of military operation in Ukraine
The main tasks of the first stage of Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine have been completed in general and the combat potential of the Ukrainian armed forces has been significantly reduced, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Friday.
The Russian military will “concentrate on the main thing — the complete liberation of Donbass,” said Sergei Rudskoy, first deputy chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, at a news briefing in Moscow.
The Ukrainian air forces and air defense systems have been almost completely destroyed and its naval forces have ceased to exist. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army has no organized reserves left, Rudskoy told the media.
The Ukrainian cities of Kiev, Kharkov, Chernihiv, Sumy and Nikolaev are blocked by Russian troops, while Kherson and most of the Zaporozhye region are under Russia’s full control, Rudskoy said.
Armed forces in Donbass now control 93 percent of Luhansk region and 54 percent of the Donetsk region, he said.
Since the start of the military operation a month ago, more than 14,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and about 16,000 others wounded. As for the Russian side, 1,351 servicemen have been killed and 3,825 others injured, said Rudskoy.
The Russian Ministry of Defense also said that since March 4, Russia has opened a number of humanitarian corridors, with nearly 420,000 civilians having been evacuated from Ukraine and the Donbass region to Russia. Russia has conducted 617 humanitarian operations in Donbass, Kiev and other places and offered 5,043 tons of emergency relief supplies to the civilians there.
Biden meets U.S. troops reinforcing NATO east flank
President Joe Biden met with U.S. Army troops stationed in Poland on Friday (March 25) as part of his two-day visit to the country.
The president greeted members of the elite 82nd Airborne Division who have been deployed to Poland as part of efforts to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank.
Biden stopped by the base’s mess, where he chatted, took selfies and shared White House-provided pizza with servicemen and servicewomen. “Thank you very much for all you do,” he said, describing them as the “finest fighting force in the history of the world”.
Shaking hands with soldiers in the base barbershop, the commander-in-chief asked their names and cracked jokes. “You must be here for a second time,” Biden joked to a soldier with a crew cut.
The 82nd is one of the U.S. Army’s high readiness units, capable of deploying anywhere in the world with as little as 18 hours notice. 3,000 of the division’s paratroopers were moved to Poland in February as tensions built up ahead of the outbreak of fighting in neighbouring Ukraine.
