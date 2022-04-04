World
Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes after bodies found bound, shot
Ukrainian authorities were investigating possible war crimes by Russia after finding hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range, strewn around towns near Kyiv after Kremlin forces withdrew to refocus their attacks in other parts of the country.
In the town of Bucha, 37 km northwest of Kyiv’s city centre, Reuters reporters saw a man lay sprawled by the roadside, his hands tied behind his back and a bullet wound to his head.
Bucha’s deputy mayor, Taras Shapravskyi, said 50 of some 300 bodies, found after Russian forces withdrew from the city late last week, were the victims of extra-judicial killings carried out by Russian troops.
Reuters could not independently verify those figures or who was responsible for the killings.
Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement issued on Sunday that all photographs and videos published by the Ukrainian authorities alleging “crimes” by Russian troops in Bucha were a “provocation,” and no resident of Bucha suffered violence at the hands of Russian troops.
Satellite images showed a 45-foot-long trench dug into the grounds of a Ukrainian church where a mass grave was found this week. Reuters reporters in Bucha visited a mass grave at one church that was still open, with hands and feet poking through the red clay heaped on top.
Pictures of the destruction and apparent violence towards civilians sparked widespread condemnation of Russia and leader Vladimir Putin. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the images as “a punch in the gut,” while United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an independent investigation.
World
Pakistani president dissolves national assembly at PM’s request
Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday at the request of the country’s prime minister, said a statement from the president’s secretariat, Reuters reported.
“President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has approved the advice of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under Article 58 (1) read with Article 48 (1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” said the statement.
According to Reuters earlier in the day, in a televised address to the nation on national TV, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told the nation that he had sent advice to the president to dissolve the national assembly or the lower house of the parliament.
Khan said a foreign power hatched a conspiracy to remove his government through a no-confidence motion against him, and the deputy speaker of the lower house rejected the motion because the nation cannot let such kind of conspiracies succeed, read the report.
Imran Khan noted that he wants his nation to start preparing for elections and not let any foreign power decide the future of Pakistan, adding that once the national assembly is dissolved, a procedure to appoint a caretaker set-up will start, Reuters reported.
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter that the president has asked Khan to continue working as the prime minister until the caretaker government is formed.
World
Pakistan’s PM seeks elections after surviving ouster move
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sought fresh elections on Sunday after surviving a move to oust him.
While his fate was not immediately clear a member of his political party blocked a no-confidence motion as unconstitutional.
President Arif Alvi approved the request to dissolve parliament and Khan called on the nation to prepare for fresh elections. But the opposition vowed to challenge the block on their vote to oust Khan, which many had expected him to lose, Reuters reported.
Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, the front-runner to replace Khan if he was removed, called the parliamentary block “nothing short of high treason”.
“There will be consequences for blatant & brazen violation of the Constitution,” Sharif said on Twitter, saying he hoped the Supreme Court would play a role to uphold the Constitution.
The opposition blames Khan for failing to revive the economy and crack down on corruption. He has said, without citing evidence, that the move to oust him was orchestrated by the United States, a claim Washington denies.
On the streets of the capital Islamabad, there was a heavy police and paramilitary presence, with shipping containers used to block off roads, according to a Reuters witness.
Police were seen detaining three supporters of Khan’s ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party outside parliament, but the streets were otherwise calm.
World
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: Russia aims to seize east, south of country
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday (April 2) said Russian forces aimed to seize the east and south of the country.
In a late night video address, Zelenskiy said Russia had to resources to “put pressure” on the east of Ukraine.
He has regularly complained that Western nations have not provided Kyiv with enough anti-missile systems to combat Russia’s aerial threat.
Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces would “do everything to repel” the Russian military.
He also singled out for praise the forces defending the besieged port of Mariupol, saying their resistance was allowing other cities to gain valuable time.
UN ‘saddened’ by death of five children from explosive remnant of war
IEA bans telecommunication companies from distributing unregistered SIM cards
Zerbena: Concerns over rising food prices in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Khalilzad’s emphasis on decentralization of governance in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Trump’s suggestion of possible US return to Afghanistan discussed
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf converts to Islam
ACB discusses more matches, support with Bangladesh cricket board
Afghan trucks carry goods to Central Asia for first time
Afghan, Pakistani officials hammer out transit agreement to facilitate trade
Zerbena: Concerns over rising food prices in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Khalilzad’s emphasis on decentralization of governance in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Trump’s suggestion of possible US return to Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US pressuring of IEA over human rights discussed
Zerbena: Rising food prices during Ramadan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Stats department estimates Afghanistan population to be 34.3 million
-
Latest News5 days ago
Construction of 285-km irrigation canal underway in northern Afghanistan
-
Herat2 days ago
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN pushes for pledges, seeks $4.4 billion for Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
China President calls on neighboring countries to support Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
“Significant progress” made in Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Lavrov
-
Health5 days ago
WHO, UNICEF hold meeting in Doha on priorities for Afghanistan health sector
-
Business3 days ago
Turkish company looks to invest $250 million in Afghanistan: IEA