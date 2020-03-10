UK welcomes work with Ghani’s gov’t, concerns over parallel administration

(Last Updated On: March 10, 2020)

The UK, in a statement released on 10 March 2020 by the British Embassy Kabul, noted its commitment to support a stable and prosperous Afghanistan, expressing its concerns about the establishment of a parallel administration.

The statement writes, “Following HE Dr Ashraf Ghani’s inauguration as President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, we welcome the opportunity to work with him and his government in the interests of all the people of Afghanistan and to support efforts to bring an end to the long-running conflict in Afghanistan.

It says that the Afghan political leaders face critical choices, pointing at the Mazari commemoration on 6 March, the statement underlines “the need to find the path to peace”.

“We support President Ghani’s commitment to forming an inclusive government which puts unity and peace first,” the statement reads.

The UK expressed its concern over the parallel governments, “We are concerned by the establishment of a parallel administration and call on all concerned to come together and resolve differences constructively.”

Through the statement, the UK expresses its commitment to support a more stable and prosperous Afghanistan. “We will continue to push for an inclusive political settlement, the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms and the fight against terrorism,” it said.

The statement concludes noting that this is the path that offers the best chance for a brighter future of Afghanistan.