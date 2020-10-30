Latest News
UK warns peace talks ‘fail without women’
The UK has urged countries and UN agencies to give more women a meaningful role in peace talks and protect them from violence while they are on the frontline of negotiations, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the first UN Security Council resolution on women’s inclusion in peace and security
In a virtual address to the United Nations the UK Middle East Minister James Cleverly, said: “We know that when women have a seat at the table, peace negotiations are less likely to fail, which is why 20 years ago, every country at the UN pledged to increase their participation.
“Yet the proportion of women still hasn’t increased, and when women are included, they increasingly suffer threats against their lives,” he said.
“World leaders must now put words into action and follow the UK’s lead of protecting women on the frontline and lobbying for greater inclusion,” James noted.
According to research by UN Women and the Council on Foreign Relations, when women meaningfully participate in peace talks, the resulting agreement is 64% less likely to fail and 35% more likely to last at least 15 years. Yet between 1990 and 2017, women made up only 2% of mediators, 8% of negotiators, and 5% of witnesses and signatories in all major peace processes.
In the meeting, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also called for expedited empowerment and protection of women in conflict situations.
Ensuring that women play their full part in peace processes, he said, requires stronger partnerships between the United Nations, regional organizations, Member States and civil society, using all tools and innovative solutions.
Meanwhile, UK said in a statement on Thursday that the country’s Minister Cleverly announced £1 million of new UK aid for the Women Mediators across the Commonwealth (WMC) network, an independent group of 50 women mediators around the world, hosted by peacebuilding NGO Conciliation Resources.
According to the statement, The funding will provide women on the frontline of peace talks with training, mentoring, and resources for their participation in peacebuilding, and to lobby for greater inclusion of women at all levels of negotiations, including at the UN.
The UK also announced £250,000 of new aid funding to support research into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on women and girls living in fragile and conflict-affected states, such as Afghanistan and Nigeria, read the statement.
“The study will develop policy recommendations to ensure women and girls are better protected in future pandemics.”
Business
Imran Khan says peace in Afghanistan would boost regional trade
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan says that peace and stability in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region as it would enhance economic opportunities.
In a meeting with Nisar Ahmed Faizi Ghoryani, Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, on Thursday Khan stated: “Peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region by enhancing regional connectivity and providing new opportunities for economic cooperation.”
The Pakistani prime minister noted that Pakistan and Afghanistan have untapped economic synergy and opportunities, which he said could only be realized through cooperation in the economic and trade sphere.
Khan also reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support to peace and stability in Afghanistan and emphasized the need for a negotiated political settlement.
Meanwhile, Ghoryani thanked Pakistan for its role in facilitating the Afghan peace process and its “desire for enhanced economic and trade ties between the two countries.”
Ghoryani, who traveled to Islamabad to attend the Pakistan-Afghanistan 2020 Trade and Investment Forum, has met with the country’s high-ranking officials and discussed transit issues and expansion of trade between the two countries this week.
Latest News
Ghani calls for talks to be based on Holy Quran and Sharia Law
President Ghani said Thursday that peace negotiations, currently underway in Doha, should be based on the Holy Quran and Islamic law (Islamic Sharia).
Addressing a ceremony at the Ministry of Defense, on the occasion of the Prophet Mohammad’s birthday, celebrated by Muslims across the world, Ghani slammed the Taliban stating that the group has fought for 40 years in the name of religion, but now, instead of the rules of Islamic law, the Taliban insist on the US-Taliban deal as the foundation of the talks.
The US-Taliban deal was signed in Doha in February – an agreement that paved the way for peace talks between the Afghan government representatives and the Taliban.
Talks started on September 12 but have been mired in disputes between the two teams with the main hurdle being that of jurisprudence on which to base negotiations going forward.
Raising the issue Thursday, Ghani also stated that “Afghanistan Defense and Security Forces are guardians of the Afghanistan Constitution,” which is one of the most Islamic-centered constitution’s in the world.
“As an Islamic country, governed by an Islamic government, we are honored that the construction process of over one thousand mosques across the country is being completed,” he noted.
Ghani pointed out that what can be done through peace, cannot be done through war, calling the ongoing bloodshed in the country “illegitimate”.
He also pointed out the unity between Hanafi and Ja’fari jurisprudences in the country and said Islamic civilization was second to none, but others were plunged in darkness, underlining that there is no link between the holy religion of Islam and terrorism.
Featured
Renegades signs Afghan teenager for Australia’s Big Bash League
Australia’s Melbourne Renegades have signed up 15-year-old Noor Ahmad after a 12-month scouting mission and plan to unleash him on the Big Bash League later this year.
Earlier this week Renegades confirmed Mohammad Nabi had also signed up and on Thursday, the club announced on its website, 15-year-old Noor Ahmad, from Kabul, will also join their team.
“We’ve been tracking Noor Ahmad closely for more than a year now and although he’s in the early stages of his career, he’s an exciting prospect and he has a few tricks that’ll make life difficult for batsmen,” Renegades Coach Michael Klinger said.
Ahmad is a left-arm wrist-spinner who has earned high praise around the globe.
Ahmad earned a contract in the Caribbean Premier League earlier this year and won a T20 trophy under Mohammad Nabi’s captaincy in 2019.
“The Renegades fans and followers of the Big Bash may not know much about Noor at this stage but I can tell you, he is a very exciting talent who I feel has a big future in the game,” Nabi said.
